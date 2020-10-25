DukesofJMU - JMU In The Pros: Week 7

Ex-James Madison standout Ben DiNucci could make his first NFL start sooner than anticipated.

On Sunday, DiNucci was forced into action off the bench in the third quarter after Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Andy Dalton suffered a hard hit to the head in their 25-3 loss to the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

DiNucci entered and completed two of his three throws for 39 yards. Dallas’ seventh-round pick this past April became the first former Dukes quarterback to complete a pass in the NFL. His first throw went to wide receiver Amari Cooper for 32 yards. DiNucci was also sacked three times.

He became the first quarterback from JMU to play in an NFL game last Monday when he appeared during the final series of the Cowboys’ loss to Arizona.

After the contest against Washington, Dallas announced Dalton went into concussion protocol, leaving the door open for DiNucci to start this coming Sunday night at Philadelphia. Dalton was elevated from backup to starter when Dak Prescott hurt his ankle and was ruled out for the year earlier this month.

In the same game, former JMU cornerback Jimmy Moreland tallied two tackles in the win for the WFT.

And he wasn’t the only defensive back from JMU to contribute for a winner in Week 7.

Safety Raven Greene racked up eight tackles and two pass breakups to help the Green Back Packers knock off the Houston Texas, 35-20, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Greene has 20 tackles this year and Green Bay is tied atop the NFC North standings with the Chicago Bears at 5-1.

In the Buffalo Bills’ 18-10 victory against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, safety Dean Marlowe had two tackles and half a sack. The Bills improved to an AFC East leading 5-2. New York tight end Daniel Brown was active for the Jets and played on special teams.

Tampa Bay offensive lineman Josh Wells was active, but fellow offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie wasn’t in the Buccaneers’ home win against the Las Vegas Raiders.