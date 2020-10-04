DukesofJMU - JMU In The Pros: Week 4

He’s picked up where he left off last season with the New York Jets.

This past Thursday, former James Madison standout Daniel Brown played a season-high 27 snaps on special teams and recorded a tackle in New York’s 37-28 home loss to the Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Last year, Brown led the Jets in special teams snaps and the franchise rewarded the 6-foot-5 tight end by inking him during the offseason to a one-year contract extension. Through four weeks this fall, Brown has played no fewer than 67 percent of New York’s specials teams snaps in any game, and on Thursday he was in on 79 percent of special teams plays, the most for him this campaign.

Brown was one of four former Dukes who were active for games on Thursday or Sunday along with Buffalo Bills safety Dean Marlowe, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Josh Wells and Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland.

Marlowe had a tackle to help Buffalo improve to 4-0 in the Bills’ 30-23 road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Moreland had a tackle in Washington’s home loss to Baltimore.

Ex-JMU safety Raven Greene, a member of the Green Bay Packers, plays tonight at Lambeau Field against the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Dukes inactive on Sunday were defensive end Ron’Dell Carter (Indianapolis Colts), quarterback Ben DiNucci (Dallas Cowboys) and offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie (Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Carter was signed off the Cowboys' practice squad to the Colts' 53-man roster last week.