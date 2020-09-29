DukesofJMU - JMU In The Pros: Week 3

For the second time in two seasons and for the 11th time in their history, the Buffalo Bills are 3-0.

Buffalo and former James Madison safety Dean Marlowe knocked off the Los Angeles Rams, 35-32, on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. Marlowe had a tackle in the victory.

He initially joined the Bills in late 2017 when he was signed to the franchise’s practice squad and has since only improved his status with the club. Marlowe was on the 53-man roster for most of last year and even earned two starts as Buffalo reached the AFC Wild Card Round.

He’s been active for all three wins so far this fall.

Fellow former Dukes defensive back, Jimmy Moreland, also had a tackle on Sunday but it came in the Washington Football Team’s road loss at Cleveland. Moreland started in Week 1 and Week 2 and played in 100 percent of Washington’s defensive snaps during those two contests, but he didn’t start on Sunday. Through three weeks, he has 11 tackles, a pass breakup and an interception.

The New York Jets lost as well on Sunday, 36-7, at Indianapolis to fall to 0-3, but JMU product Daniel Brown did play in the game for New York on special teams.

The only other active ex-member of the Dukes during Sunday’s day games was Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Josh Wells. He played in reserve during the Bucs’ 28-10 win over the Denver Broncos in Colorado. Tampa teammate Aaron Stinnie was inactive for the third straight week.

Former JMU quarterback Ben DiNucci was inactive in Dallas’ road loss at Seattle.

During the Sunday Night Football contest, ex-Dukes safety Raven Greene was active for the Green Bay Packers and had a tackle in their win over the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome.