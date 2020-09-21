DukesofJMU - JMU In The Pros: Week 2

For the first time in more than a year, Raven Greene was healthy and active for the Green Bay Packers.

On Sunday, Greene, the ex-James Madison standout, registered two tackles in his return to Green Bay’s lineup and helped the Packers in their 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

Green Bay improved to 2-0.

Greene spent most of last fall on injured reserve while rehabbing the season-ending ankle injury he suffered during a Week 2 contest against Minnesota on Sept. 15, 2019.

He bounced back well, though, and throughout training camp last month Packers coaches said they were eager for Greene to pick up his role as a hybrid safety-linebacker again for the club. But Greene dealt with a quadricep problem, according to the team’s injury report, which forced him to miss the season-opening contest last week and be listed as questionable all the way up until Sunday’s activation.

While Greene returned to play, Washington Football Team cornerback Jimmy Moreland continued his success in spite of his squad’s 30-15 loss on the road in Arizona against the Cardinals.

Moreland, starting for a second straight week, tallied six total tackles. The former All-American at JMU, Moreland, registered his first career interception last week.

Another defensive back, safety Dean Marlowe of the Buffalo Bills, had a tackle in their 31-28 win at Miami. Buffalo has won twice in a row to begin its season.

Also in the AFC East, New York Jets tight end Daniel Brown played but didn’t have any stats in the Jets’ blowout loss to San Francisco.

In Tampa Bay, Buccaneers offensive lineman Josh Wells, came off the bench and appeared in game action for the first time this year to take snaps at tackle while protecting quarterback Tom Brady, who threw for a touchdown and wasn’t sacked in Tampa’s 31-17 win over Carolina at Raymond James Stadium. Fellow Bucs offensive lineman and past member of the Dukes, Aaron Stinnie, was inactive for the second time in two weeks.

Additionally, quarterback Ben DiNucci was inactive for Dallas during the Cowboys’ come-from-behind win over Atlanta at AT&T Stadium.