DukesofJMU - JMU In The Pros: Week 15

One former James Madison offensive lineman started and another appeared for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their come-from-behind road win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Josh Wells, a seventh-year veteran of the National Football League, earned his first start of the season while stepping in at left tackle to protect the blindside of Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Wells was elevated from backup to starter on Friday when Tampa Bay’s top left tackle Donovan Smith was placed on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

It was the 12th career start for Wells, who is in his second season with the Bucs. Brady was sacked three times in the contest, but threw for 390 yards and a pair of scores.

Aaron Stinnie also played in the game for Tampa Bay, which improved to 9-5 with the victory. Wells, Stinnie and the Bucs sit in second place in the NFC South, but enter the final two weeks of the regular season controlling their own destiny for a Wild Card spot.

Both Wells and Stinnie were captains for the Dukes, and after college each of them worked from undrafted free agent status into the roles they have now.

Ex-JMU standout safety Dean Marlowe is already guaranteed to go to the postseason after the Buffalo Bills knocked off the Denver Broncos, 48-19, in Colorado on Saturday to clinch their first AFC East Division crown since 1995.

Marlowe had a tackle and played during 23 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and 53 percent of Buffalo’s special-teams snaps in the win.

Still in the hunt for a place in the playoffs is the Washington Football Team and cornerback Jimmy Moreland. Washington lost on Sunday at home to the Seattle Seahawks, but was still atop the NFC East afterward at 6-8.

Moreland had five tackles for Washington.

Tight end Daniel Brown of the New York Jets experienced his first win of the season on Sunday as the previously winless Jets shocked the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20, at SoFi Stadium in California. Brown played on offense and on special teams for New York, helping the Jets get to 1-13.

In Dallas, quarterback Ben DiNucci and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter were inactive for the Cowboys’ win over the visiting San Francisco 49ers.