DukesofJMU - JMU In The Pros: Week 13

Jimmy Moreland was in the middle of it.

The former James Madison cornerback tallied four total tackles in the Washington Football Team’s, 23-17, upset win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday evening at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

The victory over the previously unbeaten Steelers (11-1) keeps Washington, 5-7, mathematically tied with the New York Giants atop the NFC East Division standings. New York, which picked up a surprising road win of their own on Sunday at the Seattle Seahawks, holds a tiebreaker over Washington having taken both head-to-head meetings between the teams earlier this fall.

Against Pittsburgh, Moreland was used mostly in the nickel cornerback spot on defense and matched up often in one-on-one coverage against standout Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was limited to seven catches for 28 yards.

On Sunday, another ex-JMU defensive back, safety Raven Greene, had his fingerprints all over a win for the Greene Bay Packers.

At Lambeau Field, Greene notched two tackles, half of a sack and two quarterback hits in Green Bay’s 30-16 triumph over visiting Philadelphia. The win pushed the Packers to 9-3 and extended their first-place lead in the NFC North Division.

Greene played in 52 percent of the team’s defensive plays and in 52 percent of the team’s special teams snaps in the contest. For the year – and he’s putting together the most productive 2020 campaign for any of the former Dukes in the NFL – he’s racked up 40 tackles, 1.5 sacks, five pass breakups, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Also on Sunday, New York Jets tight end Daniel Brown earned his first start on offense this year. The Windsor, Virginia native didn’t have any catches, but lined up on offense and on special teams for New York in its heartbreaking home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jets’ last-second loss on a Hail Mary sent them to 0-12.

Greene and Brown were the only pair of ex-JMU stars to play on Sunday thanks to the pandemic-forced reshuffling of the NFL schedule.

Moreland played in the first game of a Monday Night Football doubleheader, and safety Dean Marlowe appeared for the Buffalo Bills against the San Francisco 49ers in the late game on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. The contest was moved from California to Arizona because of new coronavirus restrictions in Santa Clara County, Calif.

And today, the Dallas Cowboys play in Baltimore against the Ravens, but it’s unlikely quarterback Ben DiNucci or defensive end Ron’Dell Carter will suit up. DiNucci hasn’t been active since his Week 8 start against Philadelphia in early November. Carter has yet to be activated for a game this season, but if he is today, his first NFL game will come in his hometown. Carter played at Long Reach High in nearby Howard County, Maryland.

Finally, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive linemen Aaron Stinnie and Josh Wells were on their bye.