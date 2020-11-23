DukesofJMU - JMU In The Pros: Week 11

His value to the Green Bay Packers continues to climb with each week this season.

And on Sunday, former James Madison safety Raven Greene tallied eight tackles, including a team-high seven solo takedowns, to go along with a forced fumble in the Packers’ 34-31 loss in overtime to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Greene made an impact early for the Packers’ defense by punching the ball out of Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox’s hands to force the fumble in the opening quarter. During the play, Cox hauled in a pass and turned toward midfield to gain yards after the catch, but he never saw Greene chasing from the right side. As Greene neared Alie-Cox, a former Virginia Commonwealth University basketball player, Greene took an uppercut at the ball with his right hand to poke it free.

In eight games for the NFC North-leading Packers, the third-year safety has 33 total tackles, a sack, a pass breakup, an interception and a forced fumble.

Another ex-Dukes defensive back helped his team win on Sunday.

For the Washington Football Team, cornerback Jimmy Moreland had two tackles and a half of a sack in Washington’s 20-9 home victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Landover, Md. It was Moreland’s first start since Week 2.

The only other JMU alum in action on Sunday was New York Jets tight end Daniel Brown, who played on special teams, in the Jets’ road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas Cowboys teammates quarterback Ben DiNucci and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter were both inactive in their win against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and offensive linemen Aaron Stinnie and Josh Wells play tonight in Florida on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.

And finally, safety Dean Marlowe and the Buffalo Bills were on their bye. Marlowe has 12 tackles, half of a sack, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery this fall.