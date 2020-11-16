DukesofJMU - JMU In The Pros: Week 10

For the second straight week a pair of former James Madison offensive linemen saw action for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

At Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, the Buccaneers knocked off host and NFC South rival Carolina, 46-23, to improve to 7-3.

Ex-Dukes O-Linemen Josh Wells and Aaron Stinnie played for Tampa Bay on special teams. Wells has appeared in every game this season, but Stinnie was inactive until last week. For the second straight contest Stinnie was active and suited up for Tampa.

The Bucs are in a tight race for the NFC South crown with the New Orleans Saints and those teams along with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers are all in contention for the top seed in the conference.

Green Bay and safety Raven Greene reached 7-2 with its 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Greene tallied three tackles and a pass deflection.

Another ex-member of the Dukes capable of reaching the postseason with his team is safety Dean Marlowe of the Buffalo Bills. The Bills sit atop the AFC East standings, but Marlowe missed their Sunday contest at Arizona. On Saturday, the Bills announced Marlowe was placed on the Reserve-COVID-19 list because of the NFL’s contact tracing protocols. According to the Associated Press, Marlowe was one of three Buffalo players to come in close contact with cornerback Josh Norman who tested positive for the coronavirus.

For the Washington Football Team, cornerback Jimmy Moreland played but didn’t tally any stats in its loss at Detroit.

The New York Jets and tight end Daniel Brown were on a bye this week as were the Dallas Cowboys, quarterback Ben DiNucci and defensive end Ron’Dell Carter. Earlier in the week, Carter was waived by the Indianapolis Colts and signed by Dallas.