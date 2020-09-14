DukesofJMU - JMU In The Pros: Week 1

He left James Madison with the school record for interceptions, and on Sunday former Dukes cornerback Jimmy Moreland picked off a pass for the first time in his NFL career.

As part of the Washington Football Team’s 27-17 come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Eagles at FedEx Field in Landover, Md., Moreland’s third-quarter interception aided Washington in its rally.

Moreland is in his second season with the franchise after it selected him in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft on the heels of his stellar career with JMU in which he racked up 18 interceptions.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, a North Dakota State product, tried to connect with wide receiver John Hightower on their second possession of the third quarter, but Moreland leaped and snagged the ball in front of Hightower before racing 32 yards to set Washington’s offense up in the red zone. Washington scored five plays later to cut the Eagles’ lead to just three points.

To go along with his interception, Moreland also tallied six tackles and a pass breakup in the victory.

He had the most successful season-opening performance for any ex-member of the Dukes.

Buffalo safety Dean Marlowe, a sixth-year veteran of the league, played on defense and on special teams in the Bills’ 27-17 victory over the New York Jets in Orchard Park, N.Y. Marlowe had a tackle on the kickoff team, upending Jets return man Ashtyn Davis in the fourth quarter.

Additionally in that contest, tight end Daniel Brown was active for the Jets and saw action on special teams.

The only other active JMU alum on Sunday was Tampa Bay offensive lineman Josh Wells for the Buccaneers’ loss to the Saints in New Orleans. Fellow Tampa Bay offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie was inactive.

Third-year Green Bay Packers safety Raven Greene wasn’t active for the Packers’ win in Minnesota nor was Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci for their Sunday Night Football meeting with the Los Angeles Rams. Greene (quadricep) was listed as questionable on Green Bay’s injury report earlier in the week.