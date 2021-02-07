DukesofJMU - JMU In The Pros: Super Bowl LV

Three former James Madison offensive linemen are champions after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked off the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, on Sunday evening in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Aaron Stinnie started at right guard and played the position from start to finish, protecting quarterback Tom Brady, as the Buccaneers’ offense had no problem moving the ball against Kansas City’s defense. Brady threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns including two scores to tight end Rob Gronkowski, who after his patented post-touchdown spike following his second trip into the end zone could be seen celebrating with Stinnie.

Tampa Bay’s offensive line yielded only one sack of Brady and also paved the way for running backs Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette to combine to rush for 150 yards.

Reserve tackle Josh Wells was used on the field-goal/extra-point unit for Tampa Bay in the victory and Earl Watford is a member of the Bucs’ practice squad.

Though it was only the third start for Stinnie in his career, he became the first former member of the Dukes to start in a Super Bowl since Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley did so in Super Bowl XXX with the Dallas Cowboys in their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haley was a five-time Super Bowl winner, doing it with Dallas three times and the San Francisco 49ers twice.

Stinnie made his first start in the NFC Divisional Playoff against the New Orleans Saints and then started for the second time in the NFC Championship Game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisc.

Ahead of his first-career start, he told reporters the biggest games he had played in were JMU’s appearances in the FCS national championship game when the Dukes won in 2016 against Youngstown State and in 2017 when they fell to North Dakota State.

Now he's won on the sport's biggest stage.

Stinnie, an All-American as a senior at JMU, and Tampa Bay teammate Joe Haeg, a North Dakota State alum, are the first former FCS national-title winners to also win a Super Bowl since ex-Bison quarterback Carson Wentz and former Dukes wide receiver Rashard Davis did with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. Though Wentz was hurt and Davis was a practice squad player, they both earned championship rings.

Stinnie, Wells and Watford join Haley, Davis, former Washington wide receiver Gary Clark (XXII and XXVI), former Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman D.J. Bryant (XLVII) and ex-Eagles assistant coach John DeFilippo (LII) as JMU products to be part of Super Bowl-winning teams.