DukesofJMU - JMU Hopes QB Johnson Returns For Fall

His lunge past the goal line into the orange-filled end zone gave James Madison a chance.

The chance to recoup an edge and an opportunity to recapture momentum after surrendering a three-touchdown advantage.

Dukes fifth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson’s dive to convert a two-point conversion brought JMU within a field goal of host Sam Houston with 10:14 to play. The 34-yard touchdown pass he threw to wide receiver Scott Bracey set it up.

That was the fourth touchdown Johnson was responsible for in the Dukes’ eventual 38-35 season-ending loss to the Bearkats in the FCS national semifinals on Saturday at Bowers Stadium in Huntsville, Texas.

“Cole played a great game today,” JMU senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese said, “and he played his heart out and I respect him for that.”

Johnson has continuously added believers this spring, having been at his best toward the end of the regular season and throughout the postseason. The former backup to ex-JMU starters Bryan Schor and Ben DiNucci solidified himself as the No. 1 signal-caller over the last few weeks.

In the playoffs, he completed 63 percent of his throws for 726 yards and seven touchdowns compared to only three interceptions.

His 271 passing yards on Saturday against Sam Houston were a season-high. His rushing score in the second quarter provided the Dukes with a 10-3 lead and his touchdown passes to wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. and tight end Clayton Cheatham grew the advantage larger.

Agyei-Obese and some other upperclassmen who have the opportunity to return to JMU for the fall – thanks to the NCAA extending eligibility by a year due to coronavirus – have already said they will play another season for the Dukes. But second-year coach Curt Cignetti said Johnson hasn’t decided one way or another what he’ll do.

“He’s got some things to think about,” Cignetti said, “about whether he comes back or not. I hope he does, but I’ll respect his decision either way. I thought he just really, really, really gave us good quarterback play the last four or five games of the year.”

Johnson started all eight for the Dukes this spring, but nearly lost his spot atop the depth chart in March.

“He’s improved every week,” Cignetti said. “He makes a lot of good plays. He’s been here a long time.”

Cignetti said Johnson hurt his thumb on that two-point conversion play and might have to have surgery to repair it. Though Johnson ultimately came out of the game because he couldn’t grip the ball, he played through the pain for nine snaps before backup Gage Moloney replaced him.

“Even when Cole was getting banged up,” Agyei-Obese said, “he still played his heart out. And I’m very hopeful he comes back in the fall, so we can try to make another run.”