DukesofJMU - JMU Has 'Hit The Ground Running' In Fall Ball

No introductions needed here.

Not even the masks players are wearing during their fall practices can hide just how familiar this group is.

If he wanted to, James Madison baseball coach Marlin Ikenberry could construct a lineup full of experienced hitters who have started alongside each other many times before.

“We’ve just hit the ground running from the stuff we did last year,” senior second baseman Fox Semones said, “and we’re all ready to go. I think everything will come together and that we’ll take off just like we expected to then.”

And that’s the silver lining for those veteran members of the diamond Dukes. They all get to reunite and play one more season together.

JMU jumped out to a 10-6 start and had won 10 of its last 13 contests last spring, including one at Big Ten opponent Maryland, when the season came to a sudden halt as the coronavirus shuttered college sports around the country.

In addition to having a campaign full of potential cut short, the aftermath of the abbreviated spring left those like Semones and senior right-handed pitcher Nick Stewart with more questions than answers about their baseball futures. Due to the pandemic, the Major League Baseball Draft was dropped from the usual 40 rounds to five and Minor League Baseball was canceled for the summer. For them and a few of their Dukes teammates that muddied the path to the big leagues, and the only way to begin a pro baseball journey was via undrafted free agency.

“Around 10 to 12 teams offered me a free agent deal,” Stewart said. “And then at that point it’s tough to say no. When the Boston Red Sox come to you and say, ‘Hey, we want you to come play on our team,’ it’s really hard to say no to that. But talking it over with my family and my agent, it seemed like the best scenario for me.”

Stewart said he had productive conversations with fellow starting pitcher Justin Showalter, a Turner Ashby graduate, about what they would do since Showalter had similar opportunities. Stewart said Showalter was set on coming back to school.

Ikenberry said he spoke and gave advice to Semones, Stewart, Showalter and others as well.

“I think it made their decisions easier to come back knowing we’d have a fall season and a spring season,” Ikenberry said. “This allows them to develop in their own footprint and what I mean by that is they’ve been walking in the doors at Memorial Hall for four years. They know where everything is and that their development is important here. If they signed as a free agent, they were not playing summer baseball. So it was more, ‘Come back for another year. Let’s get you better and then let’s make sure you have longevity in pro baseball and can flourish versus signing as a free agent when you don’t know what’s going to happen next.’”

Both Semones and Stewart said not having the chance to play Minor League Baseball this past summer factored into their decision to stay with the Dukes.

And since those who had opportunities to leave after the spring are still in the program, JMU has its entire starting lineup and its whole weekend rotation returning for its 2021 season. Ikenberry said it’s allowed for fall practices to run smoothly.

Though many players participated in summer baseball leagues around the region, the Dukes’ Sept. 27 practice was their first as a team since March 12.

“It’s more of a comfort thing for these guys,” Ikenberry said. “They know what they can do. They know what positions they’re going to play. They know, ‘I’ll play third or I’ll play short or I’ll play second and center,’ so that’s been the most relaxing thing for these guys.”

Semones said: “It brings back the whole team-mentality vibe. We came back for a few weeks and we were allowed to do stuff individually on the field with like one or two guys doing everything by themselves, but finally being able to come back with all of your teammates and being able to practice, it puts it back in perspective about why you’re here and why you’re doing it.”

Semones, a 2019 All-Colonial Athletic Association first-team choice, has been on the roster longer than any other player and because of the NCAA’s blanket eligibility waiver for spring athletes, he was able to come back for his fifth year with the team. Senior first baseman Brady Harju took advantage of that extra season, too. The former Frederick Community College standout will play his third spring with the team in 2021.

In their JMU careers, Harju has hit .291 with nine home runs and 49 RBIs while Semones has batted .281 with 16 homers and 92 RBIs.

The Dukes are also eager about seeing what outfielder/pitcher Chase DeLauter can do in a full season after a fantastic abbreviate freshman year and all-world summer slugging through the Rockingham County Baseball League when he was organization’s MVP for hitting .527 with 18 homers, 12 doubles, three triples and 45 RBIs with the Broadway Bruins.

“I’m in his [batting practice] group every day,” Semones said of DeLauter, “and it’s every ball over the fence every other swing. And afterward we’re like, ‘OK, Chase you get to go get the home run balls and we’ll get the rest, because you’re the one who hit them all.’”

Stewart joked he’s excited to try to strike out DeLauter when the Dukes hold their intrasquad games.

DeLauter is also part of the weekend rotation that’s back and that also features Stewart and Showalter. Stewart, a 6-foot-5, 235-pounder, has a 3.19 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 155 career innings with the Dukes. Showalter was 4-0 with a 0.67 ERA last spring.

Ikenberry said JMU’s 2021 schedule will likely look different with more regional and in-state opponents on the slate, and that the Dukes could open in late February or early March.

For now, though, Ikenberry and company are enjoying working toward the spring.

“It brings a whole different view when you’re back on the field,” Stewart said. “It’s like we had a break and now we’re back to it, so I think we’re all ready to get back to work and get after it.”