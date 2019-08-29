HARRISONBURG — The challenge is unique and it’s unlike the ones James Madison was given in its recent meetings with Power Five programs.

West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall has cachet, but hasn’t played much in his college career.

“He was behind two Heisman Trophy winners,” JMU senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said simply. “So we expect him to be pretty dynamic.”

Kendall appeared in eight games over three seasons at Oklahoma, backing up Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray before transferring to West Virginia this past offseason and being named the Mountaineers’ starter last week by first-year WVU coach Neal Brown. In his time with the Sooners, Kendall completed 28 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 29 yards on 13 attempts.

So since Kendall doesn’t have many college snaps under his belt, the Dukes don’t have much to look at while preparing for the unproven, yet talented signal-caller they’ll see at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday.

Last year ahead of opening up against N.C. State and former quarterback Ryan Finley, who the Cincinnati Bengals drafted in the fourth round this past April, JMU had two full seasons of Finley operating in the Wolfpack’s offense to evaluate. In 2016, leading up to a Week 3 meeting at North Carolina, the Dukes had a pair of former Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s starts to look at. The Chicago Bears selected Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft the following spring.

“We’ve seen [Kendall] on tape quite a bit in terms of their spring game or high school stuff,” first-year Madison coach Curt Cignetti said. “He didn’t play a whole lot at Oklahoma, so he’s a guy, obviously, that I would describe as maybe more of a pocket passer, but he still has good mobility.

“He’s maybe more like some of the guys [Brown and his coaching staff have] played at Troy.”

Brown said Kendall has adapted well to his new role as a starter on the heels of beating out Jack Allison and Trey Lowe III for the job during training camp.

“What I’ve seen him do is probably just be more vocal,” Brown said during his Tuesday press conference of Kendall, “just because now he knows it’s his offense, so he’s been more vocal.”

West Virginia slot receiver T.J. Simmons agreed with his coach’s assessment.

“Since he’s won the starting job, I think it’s been going really well,” Simmons said. “I think we’re used to him back there directing us and telling us where to go. I think we’re going to be good with him.”

And a good version of Kendall is all Dukes senior safety Adam Smith remembers about the quarterback.