HARRISONBURG — Even with the regular season title and the No. 1 seed for the Colonial Athletic Association women’s basketball tournament wrapped up two nights before, James Madison intended to treat Saturday’s regular season finale against Delaware as important as any other game.

But late in the first quarter the result, eventually a 56-51 come-from-behind victory, truly became secondary for the Dukes. The concern for JMU going forward became how long it will have to play without Kamiah Smalls, who injured her right hand and left the game in the first quarter, and how will the Dukes adjust if forced to play any or all of the postseason without their best player?

“I didn’t have a chance to talk to the trainer,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said after the game. “At halftime she said she’s out for this game. I said talk to me after the game. If she’s out for the game I don’t really need to know.”

Smalls, likely to be named CAA Player of the Year next week, got tangled up with a Blue Hens player going for an offensive rebound and came down shaking her hand.

After struggling to handle the ball and passing up an open shot in clear pain before JMU coach Sean O’Regan was finally able to get her off the floor at a break in the action, Smalls went to the locker room with the Dukes leading 17-10 as the opening period ended. When she returned to the bench JMU’s shooting was as cold as the icepack on her wrist.

“You could almost see the effects of Kamiah being out,” O’Regan said. “Second quarter, we go extremely cold. Our leader of swag is not there to make that play or give us that confidence. Even in the third I thought it took awhile for us to get going.”

The Dukes shot 1 for 20 in the second quarter, missing shots from virtually every spot on the floor, but played enough defense to head into the half trailing by just two, 22-20. The shooting woes continued well into the second half and JMU trailed by as many as seven before finally figuring out a way to get the offense going.

“I think it’s natural for us to kind of have a little bit of a shock,” senior point guard Logan Reynolds said. “Even though our shots didn’t fall and literally nothing was going in, we were getting back on defense. We could have let it get away from us easy, but we took pride in ourselves.”

The game started normally enough and after Delaware raced out to an 8-2 lead, JMU responded with a 13-0 run, sparked by back-to-back 3-pointers by Lexie Barrier, who finished with 10 points. Jackie Benitez had 17 to lead three Dukes in double figures while Kayla Cooper-Williams had six points and 13 rebounds and Devon Merritt finished with five and 14.

Still, the Blue Hens took advantage of Smalls’ absence with a surge of their own to take the lead before the half. JMU made two of its next 31 field goal attempts after Smalls went to the bench, yet somehow remained within striking distance and six consecutive points by freshman Madison Green helped the Dukes tie it at 33-all late in the third.

“She, to me, was a difference maker and an X-factor for them,” Delaware coach Natasha Adair said. “I thought she was the spark. She kind of created a little bit of that separation and that momentum and they fed off that.”

Green continued to bust out of what had been a weeks-long slump, finishing with 11 points as the Dukes grabbed the lead and held on for their 27th-consecutive home win. But even what could have been a triumphant return to form for the freshman ended with her helped off the floor by the training staff with an apparent knee injury after running into a screen at the final buzzer, though Green said after the game she’d be ready to go for the CAA Tournament.

JMU hopes that was the last home game of the season, meaning a trip to the NCAA Tournament, and not third-straight invitation to the WNIT is in its future. But it’s a future that suddenly looks significantly murkier depending on the health of some of the Dukes key players.

“Really, I don’t know about Kamiah or Maddie right now,” O’Regan said. “Hopefully I’ll know for sure by Tuesday, but I hope our leader of swag is back here come Monday.”