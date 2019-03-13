HARRISONBURG -- It appears James Madison rounded out its 2019 recruiting class this week with the commitment of Durham, N.C., combo guard Jayvis Harvey.

Harvey, who originally chose Radford in the fall before re-opening his recruitment, chose the Dukes over Colonial Athletic Association rivals Hofstra, Northeastern and others. He visited both JMU and Hofstra last month.

“My visit there it felt like I belonged,” Harvey said. “The atmosphere was great. I went down there and everybody knew me it just felt like this is where I need to be.”

Harvey, a 6-4 sharpshooter who can play both guard positions, joins Virginia Beach swingman Michael Christmas, Roanoke small forward Julien Wooden, Greensboro, N.C. power forward Mike Fowler and Alpharetta, Ga., shooting guard Quinn Richey in the Dukes’ 2019 class.

Harvey said he picked JMU largely based on the relationship he’s developed with the coaching staff and thinks he will mesh with the Dukes, who return four starters from this season’s 14-19 team, immediately.

“I see myself fitting in well,” Harvey said. “I’ll make a great impact as a freshman next year. My role will be to just do what I do best, and that’s put the ball in the hole and defend.”