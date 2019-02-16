HARRISONBURG — There was no reason to pull Brett Ayer from the game.

The James Madison left-hander couldn’t be matched and opposing hitters were swinging and missing.

“He struck out the side three times,” fourth-year JMU skipper Marlin Ikenberry said. “I just tell our guys to keep pulling the energy in.

“When he gets on the mound and does that, our guys feed off that especially in a game where it was close and we needed him to do that.”

Ayer recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings — the longest outing of his JMU career — to help the Dukes secure a 12-2 Game 2 win over Norfolk State and sweep a season-opening doubleheader from the Spartans on Friday at Veterans Memorial Park.

Madison took Game 1, 16-5, earlier in the day.

“I thought I was going in for an inning or two,” Ayer said. “I thought that’s what the game plan was, but Coach saw how effective I was against the other team, so he said, ‘If you’re good to go, we’re going to ride you.’

“I said, ‘Fine by me. Great.’”

The lopsided score in the nightcap didn’t get that way until after Ayer exited.

He kept a 5-2 Dukes lead while facing 14 hitters and using his fastball over and over again. Ayer said he threw only one slider, and that the rest of his 64 pitches were fastballs.

Ayer struck out six straight Spartans from the fifth into the seventh and then the side in the eighth before walking off the field pounding his glove toward the dugout where his teammates greeted him with high-fives and fist-bumps.

“It’s a feeling like none other,” Ayer said. “But just going out there and knowing you’re just dominating, knowing you’re just in the zone and no one is close to hitting your stuff, it’s such a great feeling.”

In the bottom half, JMU broke the game open when left fielder Fox Semones cleared the bases with a three-run triple that sailed past his counterpart and took a hop before bouncing off the wall in left field. Dukes freshman third baseman Trevon Dabney added his third hit of the game and fourth of the day when he knocked in a run later in the seven-run eighth inning.

Dabney finished the doubleheader 4-for-8 with three doubles, six RBIs and two runs scored, and was one of few position players to make their college debuts a successful one Friday. Freshman second baseman Kyle Novak collected three hits in the two games including a three-run double in the opener and Frederick Community College transfer first baseman Brady Harju had two hits, two RBIs and scored five runs in the twin bill.

“I was a little nervous leading up to the game,” Dabney said. “But once I got my first groundball, it all went away.”

He also said seeing JMU’s pitching staff shutdown Norfolk State allowed the young lineup to hit with confidence.

Game 1 starter Kevin Kelly, the staff’s right-handed, multi-arm-angled ace, threw five scoreless innings to set the tone for the rest of the pitchers. Over the two contests, Dukes pitchers struck out 30 Spartans.

“I didn’t know it was that many,” Ikenberry said. “But that’s the strength of our program and we know if we can play defense and pitch like that, we’re going to be pretty successful.”

And undoubtedly if Ayer does his best Andrew Miller or Josh Hader impression on a regular basis.

“I think we could be exponentially better than last year,” Ayer said. “A lot of [pitchers] are back and so many of them have gotten better, so we’re really excited to see what kind of numbers we can put up.”

JMU (2-0) will try to sweep its three-game series with Norfolk State (0-2) today at 2 p.m.