HARRISONBURG — James Madison has faced plenty of talented players along the way to the WNIT semifinals.

Georgetown featured two of the Big East’s top four scorers and Virginia Tech brought the ACC’s all-time leading rebounder, Regan Magarity, to the Convocation Center. South Florida’s Enna Pehadzic made more 3-pointers than any non-UConn player in the American Athletic Conference.

But thus far in the postseason, the Dukes haven’t seen a duo like Northwestern’s Lindsey Pulliam and Pallas Kunaiyi-Akpanah, two first-team All-Big Ten performers who lead the Wildcats into Harrisonburg tonight with a spot in the WNIT title game on the line.

“They are a really good team,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “They’ve got really solid guards. Lindsey Pulliam is from the Maryland area, we recruited her. She’s their lead scorer and they have size. They are well coached. They are hungry, they are feeling good. There are a lot of different strengths for them. But I think we are playing well and playing with confidence.”

While Northwestern comes into the game 20-14 after going 9-9 in Big Ten play, O’Regan knows the Wildcats did it against a tough schedule and they resemble his own squad in some ways.

It starts with the two standouts, whose games are similar to a pair of JMU’s All-Colonial Athletic Association performers. Pulliam and JMU’s leading scorer Kamiah Smalls are both 5-foot-10 guards averaging 16 points per game with a nearly unstoppable ability to drive to the basket.

Another intriguing matchup is in the frontcourt where Kayla Cooper-Williams will go against senior Kunaiyi-Akpanah. The two 6-foot-2 centers are among the nation’s best rebounders. Kunaiyi-Akpanah enters the game averaging 11 rebounds per contest while Cooper-Williams led the CAA at 10.1 boards a game.

Kunaiyi-Akpanah has been a bit more consistent offensively — averaging 11 points compared to 6.2 for the Dukes’ redshirt junior — but Cooper-Williams is also JMU’s all-time leading shot blocker and averages nearly three swats per game.

“Because I block shots and everything … for many people just driving into the paint, that’s in your mind,” Cooper-Williams said. “We work on that in practice. I know when I go over to help-side somebody else will have my back, so it makes it that much easier to be that presence in there.”

While tournament play is nothing new for the Dukes, who are in the postseason for the 14th-consecutive season, playing into April is rare. The Dukes have only advanced to the WNIT finals once in program history, in 2012, and at 29-5, JMU is one victory away from setting a program record.

The Dukes are also cherishing being able to play additional home games against big-name opponents.

“It’s an opportunity for us,” O’Regan said. “It’s Big Ten next. Maybe it’s Pac-12 after that. Maybe it’s Big 12. We’re not going to get Northwestern to come here for a home-and-home, probably. I think it’s been helpful in a lot of ways. We’re playing more games, there’s more about us on the internet out there, and the win total is going up.”