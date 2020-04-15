With uncertain times ahead for fans, both financially and as to when college athletics will return to normal, James Madison pushed back deadlines for season ticket sales in its highest- profile sports.

“The football priority deadline for tickets has been pushed back to June 15, for now,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said. “In basketball, the original deadline for the premium seats was in April. It’s been pushed back and I don’t think we have a definitive date yet for that deadline.”

According to the JMU athletic website, Duke Club members must order football tickets for the 2020 football season at Bridgeforth Stadium by June 15 to maintain the same seats as last season.

Those priority seats are available to Duke Club donors starting at $136 per season ticket for JMU staff, young alumni and senior citizens. Regular-priced priority season tickets begin at $168. Chairback seats are priced at $314 per season ticket and club-level passes go for $750.

JMU is also scheduled to open the Atlantic Union Bank Center in the fall, which will be the new home for the Dukes men’s and women’s basketball programs.

The JMU website says the priority deadline for men’s and women’s basketball tickets is Aug. 1 to take part in the initial seat selection. Single-game tickets for both men’s and women’s basketball go on sale Nov. 1.

JMU officials said extending the deadlines made the most sense as the entire nation continues to be influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, which last month brought a premature end to sports seasons across the globe. Virginians remain under a stay-at-home order from Gov. Ralph Northam through June 10.

“We needed to do it,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said of the extension. “I can imagine everybody is about in the same boat. You’re just trying to take care of yourself day-to-day right now and keep your families healthy and do the things you need to do to keep your finances in order.”

General admission season tickets for women’s basketball begin at $47 and season tickets for men’s games, outside of family plans, range from $92 to $165.

“We all know as a result of this entire event that financially it is going to put a strain on a lot of people,” Bourne said. “We’ll keep a cautious eye to that as we move forward with regard to how we set future dates and try to keep our pricing structures as reasonable as possible. We have gone about that very conservatively with basketball, which I think helps it.”

Bourne also emphasized that hoped JMU’s return to competition, whenever that is, could be a significant part of the overall recovery effort for JMU and the Shenandoah Valley.

“Intercollegiate athletics is a part of the entire university,” Bourne said. “We’re part of that university community and our goal is to do things that are in unison with campus. At the same time, if there are opportunities that we can afford to do things to help the community, we are going to do that. Our goal is we want to get back to that normal as soon as we can, but we want to make sure we have done it prudently.”