HARRISONBURG — Clayton Cheatham probably saw game action at James Madison a little earlier than he or anyone on the Dukes’ coaching staff expected him to this past fall.

Thrust into action because of a combination of suspensions and injuries to those higher on the depth chart, the tight end played in all 15 contests during his first season on campus and recorded eight catches for 137 yards and four touchdowns.

“Not a bad freshman year,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “But certainly I think last year he was playing a little on athleticism and being a smart football player.”

The year before Cheatham didn’t line up at tight end and instead was the quarterback at Hanover High School in Mechanicsville. He said his style as a signal-caller was one of a between-the-tackles, power runner.

“So the physicality part of it wasn’t as big of a deal,” Cheatham said about the transition to tight end. He said what was difficult was learning how to block properly — the footwork and direct angles to take off the line of scrimmage.

“I might not have made the greatest technique block, but I was going to throw myself in there and do my best to make a block. I feel like that got me noticed early here. I was going to use my body and be physical, and I wasn’t going to back down from people.”

Now a full season and 14 spring practices into his career, the 6-foot-3, 219-pounder has a better idea of exactly what his job is and how to do it. On back-to-back plays during a team period this past week, he pancaked an opposing safety into the ground before hauling in a catch.