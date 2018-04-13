HARRISONBURG — Clayton Cheatham probably saw game action at James Madison a little earlier than he or anyone on the Dukes’ coaching staff expected him to this past fall.
Thrust into action because of a combination of suspensions and injuries to those higher on the depth chart, the tight end played in all 15 contests during his first season on campus and recorded eight catches for 137 yards and four touchdowns.
“Not a bad freshman year,” JMU coach Mike Houston said. “But certainly I think last year he was playing a little on athleticism and being a smart football player.”
The year before Cheatham didn’t line up at tight end and instead was the quarterback at Hanover High School in Mechanicsville. He said his style as a signal-caller was one of a between-the-tackles, power runner.
“So the physicality part of it wasn’t as big of a deal,” Cheatham said about the transition to tight end. He said what was difficult was learning how to block properly — the footwork and direct angles to take off the line of scrimmage.
“I might not have made the greatest technique block, but I was going to throw myself in there and do my best to make a block. I feel like that got me noticed early here. I was going to use my body and be physical, and I wasn’t going to back down from people.”
Now a full season and 14 spring practices into his career, the 6-foot-3, 219-pounder has a better idea of exactly what his job is and how to do it. On back-to-back plays during a team period this past week, he pancaked an opposing safety into the ground before hauling in a catch.
He has tried to refine his fundamentals in order to take the team’s No. 1 tight end role into the summer. JMU hosts its spring game on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“He’s having a really solid spring,” Houston said. “I like the way he plays. I like the way he competes.
“And he’s a guy that’s learning how to be that physical blocker and I think he works really hard at it and doesn’t back down from it. Obviously he can make some plays in the passing game as well, but he’s had a really solid spring so far and we’re going to challenge him to stick in as our main guy right there.”
Junior Nick Carlton, Cheatham’s primary competition for the starting role, has been sidelined for the entire spring while recovering from a knee injury he suffered in October.
Throughout the last five weeks junior Mack Cullen, sophomore and Spotswood product Zach Polglase and freshman Jesse Layne, a Broadway grad, have taken reps behind Cheatham at the position.
“I just really wanted to focus on the little things [this spring],” Cheatham said. “Footwork, technique, first step and stuff like that just because last year I was learning an offense and couldn’t focus on it as much. Now that I know the offense, I can focus on the little things a little more.”
JMU offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick and junior wide receiver Riley Stapleton said they’ve seen an improvement in Cheatham’s game.
“He’s had a great spring,” Kirkpatrick said. “Coming in as a true freshman, I never expected to play him that much the first year and then [former tight end Jonathan Kloosterman] was out so much and then Nick got hurt when Kloo got back, so Clayton doesn’t seem like a freshman right now.
“He’s still a freshman because it’s his second semester but he doesn’t seem like it. It seems like he’s been here for years now. He’s put on weight. He’s gotten stronger and he’s a coach’s dream-type kid. He’s going to do everything you want to him to do. He’s very unselfish and we’re really excited about him right now.”
Stapleton, JMU’s projected No. 1 receiver, said he envisions Cheatham evolving as a weapon for whoever wins the quarterback job.
“Having experience is going to be able to help him know the game, play faster, play a little better,” Stapleton said, “so that’s the first thing I’m expecting out of Clayton.
“That experience is going to help propel him on the field, and I think he can be a big-time playmaker. I think he’ll tell you himself that he’s putting some weight on and he’ll be better in the run game, especially since I think that’s something we’re going to look for from him, and we know he can run down the field and make some plays.”