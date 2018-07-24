What To Watch For As The League's Media Day Unfolds

Mike Houston's James Madison team is the favorite to be picked as the Colonial Athletic Association’s preseason No. 1 today. The question is: Where do the rest of the teams fall in? Daniel Lin/DN-R

HARRISONBURG — Another football season unofficially kicks off today for the Colonial Athletic Association as the league holds its annual media day at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Third-year James Madison coach Mike Houston, senior running back Trai Sharp and senior cornerback Rashad Robinson will represent the Dukes. Former JMU standout Arthur Moats, who has spent the last eight seasons in the NFL with Pittsburgh and Buffalo, will deliver the keynote speech to start the event. Here’s what to watch for as the rest of the day unfolds:

Who Is Picked To Finish Second?

There isn’t any doubt that JMU will be picked to win the league. The Dukes have captured consecutive outright CAA crowns and have won 18 straight conference contests (and 20 straight against league foes when including postseason victories over Stony Brook last year and New Hampshire in 2016). “I look at our league and look at JMU, it’s a heavyweight team and we’re all still trying to catch up to them,” New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell said. McDonnell returns the most seasoned quarterback in the conference — senior Trevor Knight — and might have the team that league coaches feel is closest to knocking off Madison. When the preseason poll is released this morning, New Hampshire, Delaware, Elon or Stony Brook are all candidates to be slotted to finish second. New Hampshire, Elon and Stony Brook were postseason teams last year along with JMU. “From top to bottom, there’s just not a lot of separation,” Elon coach Curt Cignetti said. “Probably the biggest separation in the league is JMU, and from one to two is the biggest separation in the conference right now, and I think that’s what everyone in the league is trying to do — close the gap on them.”

JMU's Response To Title Game Loss

Last year at this time, Houston and company were preparing for the season after winning the national title. This year, they’re preparing for a season after falling in the FCS championship game to North Dakota State. Whether or not the Dukes can respond well to the defeat that kept them from a perfect season and back-to-back national titles will play a part in determining how their 2018 season goes. Last week, junior wide receiver Riley Stapleton said he thought the team excelled during summer strength and conditioning workouts. “There’s been a lot of growth in a lot of young guys this summer and the old guys really stepped up to fill the leadership roles,” Stapleton said. “Overall, we’ve had a really good summer and we’re excited for camp.”

State Of Rocco's Current And Former Teams

Former Richmond coach Danny Rocco enters his second season as coach at Delaware. One team is clearly on the rise and other is trying to figure out where it fits in the league this year. He took the Blue Hens from a four-win squad in 2016 to within one victory of a playoff berth in his first season leading the program last year. Anchored by safety Nasir Adderley and linebackers Troy Reeder and Colby Reeder on defense while returning the top three rushers from last season on offense, Delaware is in prime position to contend for a trip to the postseason. Richmond turns its offense over to signal-caller Kevin Johnson, who takes over for former starter and 2017 CAA Offensive Player of the Year Kyle Lauletta. Spiders second-year coach Russ Huesman said UR could catch opponents by surprise this fall. “Just because when you lose a guy like Kyle Lauletta, all of a sudden you’re not very good in other people’s minds,” Huesman said. “But we know what we’ve got at quarterback with Kevin.”

Intriguing QB Battles Across The League

Coaches with quarterback battles certainly have questions to answer today. JMU’s competition between juniors Ben DiNucci and Cole Johnson sits even entering August training camp. Towson hasn’t named a starter yet either as coach Rob Ambrose said redshirt sophomores Ryan Stover and Triston Harris will battle for the role. The Tigers also landed Rutgers quarterback transfer Tom Flacco, the younger brother of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, last month. William & Mary’s race is down to sophomores Shon Mitchell and Ted Hefter.

Stars Return From Injury