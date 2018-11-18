HARRISOBNURG – James Madison is going to have to earn its way back to Frisco, Texas.

The Dukes, who finished 8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association, will play in the opening round of the FCS postseason this Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium against conference foe Delaware.

It’s the first time since 2014 that JMU won’t have a national seed and first-round bye for the playoffs.

If the Dukes are to return to the national title game for a third-straight year, their path would include a trip to Colgate in the second round, North Dakota State in the quarterfinals and Kennesaw State in the semifinals should the they face the highest-seeded competition all the way through.

Here’s the full bracket.