HARRISONBURG — Heading into Thursday night’s game at James Madison, Coppin State had played seven games and suffered seven blowout losses. But it was quickly apparent that wasn’t going to happen this time.

The Eagles built a 10-point first-half lead before JMU rallied to force overtime and finally warmed up from behind the 3-point line to come away with a 81-71 victory.

“It hurts,” Coppin State coach Juan Dixon said. “For the first seven games we didn’t compete or guard like that. Unfortunately, we came up a little short.”

The Eagles led most of the night before JMU (6-3), as it has been prone to do this year, took over in the final minutes of regulation. Senior guard Stuckey Mosley led Madison with 19 points, but it was sophomores Darius Banks and Matt Lewis, who struggled offensively most of the game, who sparked the late surge.

Lewis finished with 16, including a buzzer beater to force overtime while Banks’ 18 included back-to-back 3-pointers as the Dukes pulled away in the extra period.

“I’m lucky to be sitting up here talking about a win,” JMU coach Louis Rowe said. “This team is talented, and they are good kids and they fight hard. But I’m trying to do something to spark them. We can be chill and lackadaisical and it’s driving me crazy.

Coming in, the Eagles had lost their games by an average of 28.2 points. That included a 99-65 setback at Wofford and a 93-67 pounding against Charleston Southern their past two times out.

But defensively, Dixon’s bunch looked like a different team visiting the Dukes, challenging every shot and drive to the rim on the way to building a double-digit lead at halftime.

Back in the Convocation Center for the first time in nine days, the Dukes got off to an inauspicious start, allowing Coppin State to pound the offensive glass early and build a 9-2 lead four minutes into the game.

But Develle Phillips, who had been limited with an injured right index finger most of the season, came off the bench with his finger free of bandages and gave JMU a spark. Phillips scored six quick points and blocked a shot as the Dukes rallied to take a three-point lead midway through the first half, but the Eagles didn’t go away.

Lamar Morgan entered heat-check territory late in the first half, knocking down his fourth 3-pointer — a fade away in the left corner with Mosley in his face — to put Coppin State back on top 20-16. Morgan finished with a game-high 20 points, 18 in the first half.

Outside of Phillips, who finished with 11 points and six rebounds, the Dukes stayed ice cold in the first half, particularly from behind the 3-point line, where they went 1 for 9 in the first 20 minutes.

Defensively, JMU stepped it up in the second half while Mosley, clutch as always, figured out how to get into the lane and score. Back-to-back buckets by the All-CAA senior helped the Dukes pull ahead, 41-40 with 12 minutes left in the game. It was back-and-forth from there before Madison avoided what might have been a major setback.

“It’s always good when you get to play in front of your home fans and come up with a win,” Mosley said.

JMU also got a nice night from freshman point guard Deshon Parker, who finished with 10 points, six steals and two assists without a turnover.

The Dukes have a quick turnaround, heading to Norfolk Saturday for a non-conference game against long-time rival Old Dominion.