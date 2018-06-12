HARRISONBURG — When Lauren Steinbrecher first started to look at the larger world of transfers, her attention correctly turned toward men’s basketball.

Forty percent of men’s basketball players transfer at least once during their careers, the James Madison volleyball coach said, an alarmingly high trend in the sport. And that number was from a sport that required a player to sit out of competition from one year before being eligible to play.

“At first my thought was basketball is the only one that’s broken and they make everyone sit a year, so why are we making everyone else sit a year?” Steinbrecher said.

The idea of making a year in residence a uniform concept across all sports is a topic that will be discussed this week when the NCAA’s transfer working group meets in Indianapolis. However, one thing that is non-negotiable for the basketball coaches across the Colonial Athletic Association is the mandatory redshirt year must stay.

“For a conference such as ours, to allow a scenario of complete free agency could really be problematic,” CAA commissioner Joe D’Antonio said last month. “Our membership certainly is in favor of a scenario in men’s basketball, if you transfer, you need to sit out a year. We could even wrap our arms around a scenario where across the board, if you’re a collegiate athlete and you transfer, you need to sit out for a year.”

JMU basketball coach Louis Rowe, himself a transfer from Florida to Madison in 1992, said the year away from competition was helpful to him in many ways both in terms of maturing on the court and advancing in his studies. He said any plan to take out the mandatory redshirt season would only help the larger conferences continue to maintain its vice-grip of power over college basketball.

“If you take it out, watch that snowball going down the hill then,” Rowe said. “It’s very important to keep that in place. ... It keeps the playing field somewhat [even]. If guys don’t have to sit out, what are you doing? It’ll just be a big flood.

“The little guys are fighting hard to make sure we keep that.”

Even on the women’s side, JMU coach Sean O’Regan said free agency would be disastrous for the game. Although he said the working group is important to figuring out the root causes of the transfer epidemic spreading across college basketball, he said the redshirt year transfers take when switching schools was certainly not one of them.

“One of the things that scares me the most is the ability to transfer without sitting the year,” O’Regan said. “I think that’s the scariest thing that can [happen]. I think it will throw the entire system on its ear, and not in a good way.

“The ability to transfer and play right away, I think, will be mayhem.”

Contrary to Steinbrecher’s initial hypothesis, Rowe said he thinks the mandatory year away from competition has deterred several people from transferring. However, it has done little to stop the avalanche of transfers that have occurred in the 25 years between when Rowe first asked for his release from Florida and this offseason.

There were more than 700 Division I players who received their release to transfer last year, and that number should be exceeded again this offseason. Many of those players are using their success at the low-major or mid-major level to leverage their chances at bigger and more prestigious programs.

Zane Martin, a second-team All-CAA honoree this past season as a sophomore at Towson, decided to leave the Tigers this spring and took a visit to Maryland last weekend and is set to visit Gonzaga next week, according to ESPN. Martin is one of several high-profile transfers from the CAA that left in search of playing on a bigger stage.

Two other all-league selections announced their intention to transfer this spring with Tramaine Isabell, a second-team pick at Drexel, headed to Saint Louis and Ryan Daly, a third-team selection a year ago and the 2016-17 CAA Rookie of the Year while at Delaware, comitting to Saint Joseph’s.

“It hurts the conference,” Rowe said. “Think about how good this conference is and how good the coaches are in this conference that there’s that many players [leaving]. It’s crazy in a way because if you look where they’re going, it’s crazy. There’s obviously some really good coaches and they’re talented and doing a really great job in their recruitment.”

All of the proposals put forth by the transfer working group hand the power in some way over to the student-athletes. While it avoids the public-relations nightmare of transfers leaking the list of schools a coach has blocked, it also takes significant power away from the smaller schools.

While no coach will admit to not wanting to put the student-athlete’s concerns first, the ease in which a player can now notify a school that he wants to transfer is simple enough that CAA coaches are concerned the hemorrhaging of quality players will continue from the league.

“The power is going further and further away from us, which always scares us,” Rowe said. “The little guy is getting less and less power, and that’s always scary if you’re the little guy. The consensus among my peers is that it’s really scary, and it is a snowball and it’s going to continue to get bigger and bigger and stronger and stronger and faster and faster going down that hill.”