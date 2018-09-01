RALEIGH, N.C. – James Madison will be without its best returning player today and for the entire season.

Dukes coach Mike Houston said senior cornerback Rashad Robinson is out for the year after undergoing season-ending surgery on Thursday.

Robinson said he felt foot pain during a scrimmage in August training camp and that after doctors examined the injury they determined he had turf toe.

“I was playing regular man-to-man coverage, and all I did was break up a slant,” Robinson said.

Houston said there was no contact on the play.

“It felt like I just stubbed my toe,” Robinson said. “I didn't think anything of it and played the next couple of plays, and then just took myself out because it was bothering me a little bit.

“It didn't really hurt, but I knew something was wrong.”

Robinson didn't make the trip to Raleigh, N.C., since he’s recovering from the surgery.

The Hermitage High School product was the Colonial Athletic Association Preseason Defensive Player of the Year after an All-American campaign in 2017 for his 51 tackles, seven interceptions and nine pass breakups.

“It hurts,” Houston said. “He's a great kid and a true leader.

“It's been a tough week for him and his family, but we’ve leaned on each other. He knows that I, the rest of the coaching staff and his family will support him.”

No. 2 JMU opens its season against N.C. State at Carter Finley-Stadium with kickoff set for noon.

“It's very tough on me,” Robinson said, “especially after working so hard this summer and wanting to be with your brothers out there. Tough not only on you physically, but mentally looking out there.”

Robinson said he’s taking his redshirt this year and plans to return to JMU for a fifth season with the Dukes in 2019.

The recovery will take six months and he hopes to be healthy in time for spring practice, the cornerback said.

“This injury really did humble me a lot and kind of opened my eyes a little bit in that anything can happen and not to take anything for granted,” Robinson said. “It did light a fire in me and I’m motivated and driven to come back the same Rashad Robinson.

“I'm thinking that far ahead, and I’m not going to rush the comeback, but it’s given me a whole different fire to come back better than ever.”

The list of key JMU players who will miss today’s game doesn't stop with Robinson.

Houston said senior cornerback Curtis Oliver, junior cornerback Charles Tutt, junior linebacker Landan Word and senior defensive end Darrious Carter also won’t play against the Wolfpack.

With those five sidelined, the Dukes will break-in 10 new defensive starters today. The lone returning starter is senior cornerback Jimmy Moreland.

Carter is suspended, according to Houston, for undisclosed reasons.

An All-CAA preseason team selection, Carter, took second-string reps at defensive end behind junior John Daka throughout JMU's three-week training camp.

Daka will start for Carter, who had 10.5 sacks in the previous 17 games.

Oliver, Tutt and Word are all recovering from injuries.

Word’s right arm was in a sling this week.

“Landan has an upper-extremity injury,” Houston said. “It's going to hold him out for a few weeks here at the start of the season.

“It's unfortunate, but at the same time, it may be a blessing in disguise because after looking at it, it was something that was going to happen at some point anyway. It’s fixed and we’re expecting him to make a full recovery.”

Redshirt freshman KeShaun Moore and true freshman Mateo Jackson are likely to see action at Word’s inside linebacker spot. Moore will start.

Tutt is still recovering from the ACL he tore during the 2017 preseason.

“We're very, very thin in the secondary,” Houston said.

Around Moreland, the Dukes have two first-time starting safeties, a brand-new starting nickel cornerback and traditional cornerback.

Sophomore Taurus Carroll gets the start opposite of Moreland and Ohio State transfer Wayne Davis will play nickel where Oliver usually plays. Houston said sophomore Wesley McCormick will also see game snaps against the Wolfpack.

“Taurus played heavy snaps in the last half of the season last year,” Houston said, “and throughout the playoffs with some of the injuries we were battling in the playoffs, so he’s got plenty of experience. Wesley has plenty of experience, so they’ve got their opportunity to be out there.

“It's a deal where we’re playing Wayne at the nickel and then when Curtis returns, we’ll have him as a solid guy at corner. Same thing with Tutt, and we expect them both to be back pretty soon.”

Robinson said after the Dukes return from their game, he’d be at every practice to make sure the team’s young defensive backs get all the help they can.

“Coach has been preaching the past week: ‘Control what you can control,’” Robinson said. “And I can't control this injury, so all I can do now is help the team as far as the things I see on the practice field.

“My big thing this year is coaching the guys up from the sideline, especially our cornerbacks room.”