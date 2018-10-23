HARRISONBURG — When James Madison opens its men’s basketball season Nov. 6 against Eastern Mennonite, the Dukes will likely have two seniors in the starting lineup -- Stuckey Mosley and Develle Phillips -- who started their college careers elsewhere.

JMU, like most of the Colonial Athletic Conference, has been winning the transfer game.

“I’m amazed at the attention, or lack thereof, the CAA gets,” Dukes coach Louis Rowe said. “This league has a tremendous amount of talent, but you also have to look at some of the coaches in this league. I feel like it’s a great league top to bottom and I absolutely sell that in recruiting.”

It’s a selling point that worked well on the transfer market. Mosley led JMU in scoring after transferring from Toledo while Phillips was the Dukes’ top rebounder and shot blocker and originally played for DePaul, then transferred to a junior college before signing with the Dukes. Another senior, Cameron Smith will add depth in the front court and was a transfer from Florida International.

“I had known Coach Rowe since I was in high school,” Mosley said. “So when I decided to transfer JMU was a school I was definitely interested in.”

Transfer rates in the sport at an all-time high. A 2017 NCAA study reported 689 players switched schools that year and 40 percent who enter a Division I program out of high school leave before their junior season.

The NCAA has made it easier on transferring players in recent years, allowing grad students to do so without sitting out a season, and generally being more liberal in granting hardship waivers.

It's trend often lamented by mid-major coaches who often develop talent only to see it jump to major-conference programs. The CAA, for the most part, is an exception. Players such as Hofstra guard Justin Wright-Foreman, who averaged 24.4 points per game, and UNC Wilmington’s Devontae Cacok, who averaged 17.7 points and a Division I-best 13.5 rebounds, would have been welcomed by just about any program in the nation, but are back their senior seasons. Perhaps even more notable, each stuck with their schools for four years despite averaging less than 10 minutes per game as freshmen.

The CAA hasn’t had 100-percent retention, of course. Last spring, Towson’s Zane Martin declared for the NBA Draft before withdrawing and transferring to New Mexico. The previous year, standout guard C.J. Bryce followed his coach, Kevin Keatts, from UNCW to North Carolina State.

But the league has brought in as much star power as it has lost. Mosley averaged 18.4 points per game for the Dukes. Northeastern’s first-team All-CAA guard, Vasa Pusica, began his career at San Diego and explosive UNC Wilmington guard Ty Taylor played one season at Wichita State before joining the Seahawks.

Drexel adds former Lake Braddock High School standout James Butler, who transferred from Navy. After losing Martin, Towson replenished its roster with a pair of Division I transfers, Nakye Sanders from Duquesne and Juwan Gray, a defensive dynamo who started at San Diego.

“It certainly bucks the trend of college basketball today,” William & Mary coach Tony Shaver said. “I can't speak for other schools, but for us it is a statistic we are proud of. We've only had two transfers in 13 years.”

But the Tribe benefits from bringing in a players. Guard Matt Milon, who averaged 13 points per game as a sophomore at William & Mary last season, played his freshman year at Boston College. Next year, 7-footer Andy Van Vliet will be eligible for the Tribe after sitting out this season upon transferring from Wisconsin.

“We don’t have a lot of guys who don’t remain good teammates and figure out a way to help us be successful,” Shaver said.

A look at the returning talent around the CAA shows the Tribe isn’t alone in that.