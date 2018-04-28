HARRISONBURG — Every day for the next two years when Sean O’Regan or Louis Rowe drive to their offices inside the Convocation Center, they’ll peek out their windows to the right at the corner of University Boulevard and Carrier Drive.

The James Madison University basketball coaches will be keeping track of the progress of the Union Bank & Trust Center, the $88 million building that they hope will become the home of the Dukes by the start of the 2020-21 basketball season.

The timeline to tipoff began Friday as JMU broke ground on the site for the arena at a ceremony on the rolling hills of grass that will become the arena and its parking deck.

For O’Regan, who heads JMU’s women’s basketball program, and Rowe, who heads the men’s team, the reality of the new arena finally began to sink in.

“It’s awesome that it’s becoming real,” O’Regan said. “I’ve just been talking about this for so long that now that it’s becoming real — you have a groundbreaking ceremony, you know they’re actually going to start moving some dirt — it is pretty awesome.

“It’s just one of the next steps in the process.”

The process has been a long, painstaking one for JMU athletics director Jeff Bourne and Charles King, senior vice president for administration and finance. Bourne made special note of King’s assistance in the project, highlighting him during prepared remarks thanking everyone who helped bring Madison to Friday’s event.

“I can’t tell you the meetings we sat in and thought, ‘How are we going to overcome this challenge? How do we get around this barrier,’” Bourne said. “One guy stood fast behind us with resolve and commitment, and literally — and I mean this — we wouldn’t be here today without him, and I want to thank him for that.”

The school announced in October the 10-year naming rights agreement with Richmond-based Union Bank & Trust worth $2.25 million, capping the $12 million private fundraising campaign the university initiated for the project.

The rest of the funding for the building will come from bond offerings that JMU will repay with interest to the Virginia Department of Treasury over 20 to 25 years.

The new arena will replace the Convocation Center — located on University Boulevard near Port Republic Road — which was built in 1982 and seats 6,426. JMU officials said they are unsure of what the school will use the Convocation Center for once the basketball teams move into the Union Bank & Trust Center.

JMU President Jonathan Alger said partnering with a Virginia-based bank on the new arena symbolized the true purpose of the new building.

“It’s so special that our partner in this project has those deep Virginia roots,” Alger said. “At the end of the day, what this project is all about and what this building is all about is to be a place of convening. Yes, for our university, but also for our city and our entire region.”

Perhaps the longest debate was picking a site for the new arena. The Union Bank & Trust Center will seat 8,500 fans and will be built by S.B. Ballard Construction, a Virginia Beach-based company that built Old Dominion University’s Constant Center in 2002.

The arena is scheduled to include 500 club seats as well as new courtside seating with a special hospitality area and a specific area for students to congregate before games.

“We just feel really good about the site being this close to campus and this close to our students,” Bourne said. “This site for proximity, the egress in and out of the area — the egress component is an important part — so we want to make sure it’s the right facility on a number of levels. I think it’s great that students will be able to come here and walk to the facility.”

Bourne said he is confident in Steve Ballard, the president and CEO of S.B. Ballard Construction, to get the building completed by the fall of 2020 due to Ballard’s “history of getting things done and getting things done well and quickly.”

He said he expects the construction process to begin almost immediately, likely after JMU’s graduation next weekend, and that the site will look very different in the near future.

“It’s good to get the construction started,” Bourne said after the ceremony ended. “The next several weeks, things will start to change here pretty dramatically.”

Bourne also hinted strongly that JMU was inching closer to finding an opponent against which the Dukes will open the new Convocation Center. Colonial Athletic Association rival Elon, which will open its new basketball arena next season, announced on April 16 that it would christen its new building with a game against historic power University of North Carolina.

Bourne said the Dukes were in deep discussions with prospective schools before Elon’s announcement, and it did not affect JMU’s plans.

“We’re already at that stage,” Bourne said. “I can’t release anything, but we feel good about where we are.

“We’re working on our scheduling right now for some premier games that we’ll open with. ... Our goal is we want to make sure we have somebody that obviously has a lot of brand with them, but something that’s good for the state of Virginia and the area.”

Once those games are announced, it will give O’Regan and Rowe more ammo on the recruiting trail. Both coaches said the groundbreaking doesn’t necessarily impact the new arena’s significance when they’re out recruiting because it has been part of their pitches for a while now.

However, Rowe said, it does solidify JMU’s commitment to the basketball programs and eases the minds of recruits anxiously excited to play in the building.

“We knew it was coming, but for the players in our program that are going to play in this building and the recruits, this makes it more real,” Rowe said. “Once you start saying you’re breaking ground, people stop asking, ‘Coach, is it really being built? I see everything online.’ But once we get the shovel in the ground and have this day, we can start working and we can really start showing guys, ‘This is where we’re going to be; this is what we’re building for.”