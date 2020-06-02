While Harrisonburg remained relatively quiet after a weekend of protests and multiple violent incidents in American cities in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, prominent officials in James Madison’s athletic department released statements addressing the national unrest.

In a lengthy post, released Monday through social media, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne spoke against the institutional issues and racial injustices that have long plagued the United States, while also advocating for the positive effects of athletic departments such as JMU’s.

“The violent, hate-driven events of the past week are deplorable,” Bourne’s statement read in part. “I join so many others who have spoken out in denouncing the terrible acts of racial injustice occurring in our country. Hostility in the form of racism, white supremacy, police brutality and social injustice cannot be tolerated. We must act and be part of the change, and we must not be coerced by voices and forces that celebrate divisiveness. JMU Athletics supports its student-athletes, coaches and staff of every color and creed and celebrates every individual.”

Bourne’s statement, which can be found in its entirety at JMUSports.com, continued to detail how sports at the university, and elsewhere, encourage diversity and inclusiveness.

“Occasionally, I am asked why JMU (and society at large, for that matter) places such value on athletics,” Bourne said. “With so many issues in the world and so many other priorities shouldn’t we be focusing our time and energy other places. After all, it’s just a game.

“Alternatively, I would argues that through athletics we are part of the solution. At James Madison, we often talk about student-athlete experiences and the intrinsic values that are nurtured in participation in athletics. While we certainly celebrate success and on-field achievements, the true celebration occurs when individuals grow and prepare to be contributing members of society. We are steadfastly committed to this purpose for intercollegiate athletics.”

Some Dukes coaches also took to social media to offer their thoughts.

JMU football coach Curt Cignetti posted to Twitter on Sunday: “Today, I pray for my players and their families. I pray for all people of color, that they be treated with trust and respect. I pray for love, not hate, good not evil, light not darkness.”

Mark Byington, roughly two months into his tenure as JMU’s men’s basketball coach, also tweeted his thoughts on Saturday.

“I have joined so many of you in watching what has happened in America this week, throughout my lifetime, and before I was born,” Byington wrote. “It has filled me with outrage and a sense of helplessness. I’m in a position of leadership where I lead young men, many of whom have lived a life of suffering injustices and prejudices like George Floyd, as well as countless others. I can’t know the difficulty that they face on a regular basis, but I can only pray that we find the answers and remedies to change our country. That starts with ALL of us!”