HARRISONBURG — Mike Houston isn’t the only member of James Madison’s football staff to earn a raise.

The school upped Houston’s assistant coaches salary pool from $852,500 in 2017 to $971,000 — an increase of $118,500 — for this season, according to contracts obtained by the Daily News-Record.

“Virtually every coach on my staff has job opportunities every year,” Houston said. “That’s just part of success, and you try to do what you can to try to take care of people that do a good job.”

In December, Houston signed a 10-year extension worth $515,311 per year to stay as coach at JMU.

Defensive coordinator/safeties coach Bob Trott and offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Donnie Kirkpatrick each inked new three-year extensions this offseason, which ensures they’ll stay on Houston’s staff through the 2020 season. The rest of the coaching staff is on a year-to-year basis.

Trott, the 2017 FootballScoop FCS Coordinator of the Year, led the Dukes to finish first nationally in scoring defense (11.1 points per game), total interceptions (31), total sacks (51) and third for total defense (252 yards per game) in 2017.

In each of the last two years, JMU has had top 25 rushing offenses (275 yards per game in 2016 and 194.3 yards last fall) under Kirkpatrick. Quarterback Bryan Schor was the Colonial Athletic Association’s Offensive Player of the Year two years ago.

“Bob’s and Donnie’s contracts are obviously longer-term contracts as coordinators,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said. “All the coaches are important to us and a vital part of what we are, but those two in particular we wanted to make sure that we had stability there.”

Trott’s pay increases to $165,000 annually from the $140,000 per year he was making for the previous extension he signed after 2016. Kirkpatrick earned a $15,000 bump to $155,000 per year for the next three.

“When I went through some of the stuff that I went through back during the winter with other job opportunities, I made a decision that JMU is where I want to be,” Houston said. “And certainly there’s some financial factors there, and JMU certainly stepped up with the contract that they offered me. It was not as much as what I was offered from other schools, but it was a substantial raise.

“But that’s me making a decision for myself and my family. I also understand that decisions I make for myself and my career do impact my staff, so I really made it a big factor with staying at JMU that the administration had to support me with my staff’s salary pool and trying to retain quality coaches.”

Houston said to keep his staff mostly intact he needed the large increase in pool money, and that it also allowed him to hire well from the outside when he needed to during the spring.

“So many times I’ve worked at great schools and they’ve all been good” Kirkpatrick said. “But this has been a place where they really act like they care about the assistant coaches as well, which is not the case everywhere.

“Then Mike has done all the things that he’s done, which is awesome and it’s a great place for him, but they’ve made it good for the staff as well. I know Bob has had multiple opportunities to leave, as I have, too, and they’ve just made it hard to leave because you know they care about you.”

The $971,000 that JMU is spending on assistant coaches for 2018 ranks ahead of 15 FBS schools’ total pay for assistants, according to USA Today’s Coaches Salary Database.

New offensive line coach Steve Shankweiler, inside linebackers coach Warren Belin and cornerbacks coach Corico Wright all signed contracts that allow them to make more money than their predecessors.