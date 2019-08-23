HARRISONBURG — Well-known James Madison alumni are returning to Harrisonburg this football season as part of the Dukes’ television broadcast team.

On Friday, JMU announced all six of its home games will be available on regional television and that familiar faces will be featured as part of the production.

Depending on the game, either former Madison football players Dorian Brooks or Arthur Moats or veteran sports broadcaster Steve Buckhantz, who graduated from the school, will provide color commentary and join play-by-play man Curt Dudley in the booth.

Games against St. Francis on Sept. 7 and Morgan State on Sept. 14 will air on NBC Sports Washington. The remaining four home contests — Villanova (Oct. 12), Towson (Oct. 26), New Hampshire (Nov. 9) and Richmond (Nov. 16) — will air on either MASN or MASN2, with the last three also being available on SNY.

Brooks will be the color analyst for the St. Francis, Villanova and Richmond games. Moats will do the Morgan State and Towson matchups while Buckhantz will handle the New Hampshire game.

Moats spent nine seasons in the NFL and played for the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals before retiring this past June. During his time at JMU, he won the 2009 Buck Buchanan Award as the top defensive player in all of FCS. Brooks played at JMU from 2006 through 2009 and was an all-conference offensive lineman.

Buckhantz is the former longtime television voice of the Washington Wizards.