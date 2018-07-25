BALTIMORE — Before Arthur Moats took off for a meeting about his football future, the eight-year NFL veteran made a stop to where “it all started,” he said.

Moats, who spent the last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is currently a free agent, said he had an afternoon flight to Phoenix to meet with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.

“We’re definitely in the works with that,” Moats told the Daily News-Record. “We’re going to check them out and see if we can get a deal there, and if it’s the right situation for me and my family.

“But at the same time, I’ve played eight amazing seasons, so I’m open to anything.”

Moats was the keynote speaker at the Colonial Athletic Association media day, which was held at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore Tuesday morning.

During his time at James Madison, Moats won the Buck Buchanan Award — given to the top defender in FCS — in 2009.

The former Duke addressed the coaches and 24 player representatives across the 12 schools. Moats spoke about his professional success, but said “it all started in this conference,” ahead of encouraging the athletes to take advantage of the opportunity they have in the CAA.

“Arthur is a great speaker and I really can’t imagine anyone better,” said JMU senior cornerback Rashad Robinson, who was named CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. “He’s a great man on and off the field, but he’s been in our shoes and made it to the next level.”

The message hit home for Towson senior defensive back Monty Fenner, a Chesapeake native who played at Oscar Smith High School and had met Moats nearly a decade ago.

Fenner finished 2017 with 72 total tackles and a team-high three interceptions.

“I was a freshman in high school and [Moats] hosted a camp at Churchland High School,” Fenner said. “My coach from my little league team took us there to the Arthur Moats camp, but I didn’t really know about Arthur Moats then. I met him and he had a lot of other NFL players out there from the area, so once I saw he was going to be here I was like, ‘Oh man, that’s crazy.’”