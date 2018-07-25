JMU Alum Moats Revisits Past With Eye On Future
Making Trip To Meet With Arizona Cardinals
BALTIMORE — Before Arthur Moats took off for a meeting about his football future, the eight-year NFL veteran made a stop to where “it all started,” he said.
Moats, who spent the last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and is currently a free agent, said he had an afternoon flight to Phoenix to meet with the Arizona Cardinals on Tuesday.
“We’re definitely in the works with that,” Moats told the Daily News-Record. “We’re going to check them out and see if we can get a deal there, and if it’s the right situation for me and my family.
“But at the same time, I’ve played eight amazing seasons, so I’m open to anything.”
Moats was the keynote speaker at the Colonial Athletic Association media day, which was held at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore Tuesday morning.
During his time at James Madison, Moats won the Buck Buchanan Award — given to the top defender in FCS — in 2009.
The former Duke addressed the coaches and 24 player representatives across the 12 schools. Moats spoke about his professional success, but said “it all started in this conference,” ahead of encouraging the athletes to take advantage of the opportunity they have in the CAA.
“Arthur is a great speaker and I really can’t imagine anyone better,” said JMU senior cornerback Rashad Robinson, who was named CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. “He’s a great man on and off the field, but he’s been in our shoes and made it to the next level.”
The message hit home for Towson senior defensive back Monty Fenner, a Chesapeake native who played at Oscar Smith High School and had met Moats nearly a decade ago.
Fenner finished 2017 with 72 total tackles and a team-high three interceptions.
“I was a freshman in high school and [Moats] hosted a camp at Churchland High School,” Fenner said. “My coach from my little league team took us there to the Arthur Moats camp, but I didn’t really know about Arthur Moats then. I met him and he had a lot of other NFL players out there from the area, so once I saw he was going to be here I was like, ‘Oh man, that’s crazy.’”
It’s an amazing experience when things come full circle! Met @_MontyFenner years ago at my personal football camp & now 8years later he’s at CAA Media Day having an amazing college career! Just goes to show you never know the impact you can have on someone! Keep being great bro! pic.twitter.com/U85qJe57J1— Arthur Moats (@dabody52) July 24, 2018
Away from the practice field and the pro stadiums that are filled on Sundays, Moats is known as a charitable athlete who doesn’t hesitate to return to his hometown of Portsmouth or speak to current members of the Dukes. In 2013, he was the Buffalo Bills’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. Buffalo selected Moats in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
“So I come in and Monty Fenner recognized me,” Moats said. “He was like, ‘Man when you used to have your football camps back at Churchland High School, I was one of the kids that came to your camp.’
“Here he is now in his senior year at Towson and it’s just awesome to be reconnecting.
“It’s truly one of those things where it’s a reminder that the work you put into the community isn’t for nothing. I always tell myself whenever I’m doing a charity or working a camp, if I can just touch one person, then it was worth it. And I had my camps for three years down there and I think about the hundreds of kids I’ve come across through that, so to hear that and see him living his dream, it was just a huge testament to that.”
Fenner added it was nice to chat one-on-one with Moats, too. Robinson and JMU running back Trai Sharp also had conversations with the JMU alum.
“Seeing him here and talking to him in person,” Fenner said, “because before it was just a picture with him at the camp, but talking to him, it gives me motivation.
“We came from the same area and same league. It’s not all about the FBS schools. You can come from the FCS, make a name for yourself and go to the next level.”
And league commissioner Joe D’Antonio said that was the idea behind inviting Moats to speak at the event.
“To have someone of Arthur’s caliber, not only for what he’s done on the field,” D’Antonio said, “but also what he’s done off the field, to be able to come back and speak to the student athletes, and he said it best, he’s been in the shoes that these guys are in right now. For them to hear the message from him, it’s really special.”
Whether or not Moats and the Cardinals can agree on a deal, doesn’t have the linebacker worried.
Moats spent the offseason — his first as an NFL player not under contract — enjoying it with wife and children. He said he vacationed to the Grand Cayman Islands and also prepped for life after football by attending broadcast boot camp where players are taught the ins and outs of the television business.
“You never lose the itch to play,” Moats said. “You never lose that passion. I’ve been playing since I was 4 years old. My body and my mind are trained to go whenever, so even if I sit in the house and I don’t work out for a day, I feel off.
“But anything that happens, I know it’s going to be a great thing for me and my family because of the work that I’ve put into it at this point.”