HARRISONBURG — Like waiting for a punt with a lengthy hang time to drop out of the sky, Rashard Davis is ready for his next shot.

If only he knew when it was going to come like all the punts he caught and turned into touchdowns over and over again during his All-American career at James Madison.

The phone rang for Davis on Monday and he made good on his opportunity Tuesday even if it didn’t come at a convenient moment.

The former Dukes standout said he flew to Oakland, worked out for the Raiders and was signed to the team’s practice squad all within 24 hours.

“I’ve been training by myself for a while,” said Davis, who was released by the Philadelphia Eagles in September, “and I’ve stayed optimistic that an opportunity would present itself.

“I just had to be ready when the opportunity came.”

But that’s the life of an NFL free agent trying to find a franchise to stick with. Davis, still a Philadelphia resident, said he’s ready to travel for work at anytime.

“I never left Philly after the Eagles released me because my girlfriend was pregnant and she was closing in on her due date,” Davis said. “We stayed up there because that’s where her doctor was.

“So my agent called me at like 4:50 p.m. [Monday] and first he asked me about the baby because the baby was due on Saturday, and now it’s crazy because as soon I left she went to the hospital and she’s in labor right now as we speak.”

His girlfriend, Briana, understood he had to go to Oakland because neither of them know when his next tryout with a club or contract offer from a general manager will come.

Davis said the Kansas City Chiefs brought him to their facility for a workout last week.

“And it’s a new family, so it’s the means to support it as well,” Davis said. “She was 100 percent behind it.”

The Raiders are 1-8 under coach Jon Gruden in his second stint leading the team and were looking for a receiver, Davis said.

Davis, a Charlottesville native, had 114 catches for 1,549 yards and 11 touchdowns in four years at JMU and was also the Colonial Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Year in 2016 for his four punt-return touchdowns.

He spent last year, his rookie season, with the Eagles’ practice squad all the way through their Super Bowl run and played with them this past preseason when he caught four passes for 51 yards and a had a touchdown against the New England Patriots.

“It was four receivers, [a] quarterback and like five defensive players,” Davis said of his workout. “So with the receivers, all we did was run routes. We ran about eight routes and I’m guessing they just wanted to see our conditioning and to see how well we could run the routes and our hands, and that’s basically all we did.

“… But to my knowledge I was the only guy to get signed today from the workout.”

Davis said can’t wait to start practicing with Gruden and the rest of Raiders today, but admitted it’s tough being across the country away from the birth of his son.

“We knew he was coming soon, but we didn’t think he was coming as soon as I left,” he said with a laugh.