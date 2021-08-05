JMU Adds Ex-Maine CB, Returner Swann

On the day before beginning preseason practice, James Madison was still bolstering its depth in the defensive backfield.

Former Maine and Connecticut cornerback Jordan Swann was added to the Dukes’ roster on Thursday. Swann is a redshirt junior, who spent the last three seasons with the Black Bears after beginning his career with the Huskies.

For Maine, Swann appeared in 17 games and tallied 16 tackles, an interception and six pass breakups. His interception came this past spring in a loss to Delaware.

Swann’s time with Maine began in 2018 when current JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman and cornerbacks Matt Birkett held the same jobs with the Black Bears. So the move to JMU reunites Swann with a pair of his former coaches and should allow the cornerback to learn the defense fairly quickly since he’s familiar with the way Hetherman and Birkett teach the system.

While at Maine and Connecticut, Swann returned kicks and punts. He had a 49-yard kick return against Richmond in 2019 and a 60-yard kick return against Virginia in 2017. He averaged 12.8 yards per punt return at Maine, and that’s significantly better than the four yards per punt return JMU averaged this past spring.

Swann is the fourth transfer defensive back the Dukes have added since the conclusion of the spring season, as he joins safeties Josh Sarratt (VMI) and Jalen Phelps (Eastern Michigan) as well as fellow cornerback John Ransom (Virginia Tech).

He’s also the third import from within the Colonial Athletic Association to join JMU this offseason. Ex-Towson defensive end Bryce Carter and former Rhode Island running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr. are the others.