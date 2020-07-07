DukesofJMU - Jersey OL Toner Finds Next Home With JMU

He’ll tell you he hasn’t slowed down at all.

Cherokee High School (Marlton, N.J.) offensive lineman Josh Toner could play a few snaps now if he had to.

“I’m more ready than a lot of guys in Jersey,” Toner, who committed to James Madison late last month, told the Daily News-Record on Monday. “And I’m down the shore right now in Ocean City, New Jersey, and there’s a private gym I’m working out at there, so I haven’t skipped a beat.”

The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder said he’s had access to weights since the pandemic hit and hasn’t taken a day off in order to be ready for whenever high school football in the Garden State can resume.

And just like he’s handled the preparation for his senior season, Toner made sure he could decide on where to play his college football even in the midst of the coronavirus when no on-campus recruiting or in-person player-coach contact is allowed.

“So I actually drove down there to check it out myself,” Toner said of the trek to Harrisonburg him and his parents took in order to explore JMU all on his own.

“And that was a huge thing,” he said. “You got to love it because you’ve got to live there.”

He said prior to his self-guided tour at the school, he was already enamored with the Dukes for various reasons – the strong connections he created with lead recruiters offensive line coach Damian Wroblewski and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, the powerful rushing attack Toner could eventually help pave the way for and the ability to contend regularly for FCS titles.

Toner has started the past three seasons at guard for Cherokee and last fall he was an NJ.com third-team All-State offensive line choice while helping the Chiefs to a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association Central Group Five sectional title.