HARRISONBURG - Hurricane Florence has pushed James Madison's football game up to Thursday.

With the storm expected to make landfall later this week, the Dukes have moved their home opener and non-conference contest against Robert Morris from Saturday at 6 p.m. to Thursday at 7 p.m., according to Kevin Warner, the school's assistant athletic director for communications.

"We've been tracking everything related to this storm since Sunday morning," Warner said. "And we've worked with campus officials and state officials as well, and we want to keep everyone's safety, our fans, student athletes, and other guests. And that's why ultimately we felt like while the storm still can track various directions that it was in our best interest to see if another date could be possible."

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has already declared a state of emergency.

Warner said JMU worked with Robert Morris, the Colonial Athletic Association and the Northeast Conference to agree on Thursday and the kickoff time.

JMU has also officially announced the schedule change.

Tickets for Saturday's previously scheduled game are valid for Thursday, Warner said, but that the school would work with those who cannot make it to Bridgeforth Stadium for the game.

Warner said, "Anybody who had individual game tickets or season tickets and is not able to come, we're going to credit their account according to the value of the ticket to be applied to a future game. That could be another home game this year, a playoff game this year, a 2019 football game or a comp toward their season-ticket purchase next year."

The JMU-Robert Morris game was set to air on NBCSN-Washington Plus, but now will air on NBCSN-Washington, Warner said.