HARRISONBURG — The past two offseasons might look very similar to those outside James Madison, yet the two are vastly different in one critical fashion.

The Dukes are set to lose only two players off last year’s team that went 23-11 and tied for the Colonial Athletic Association regular-season title — the same number of players it lost off the 2016-17 squad. The difference is JMU isn’t losing Precious Hall, the program’s second-leading scorer all time, this season. Instead, it’s Hailee Barron and Tasia Butler, two role players who were more invaluable off the court and saw their playing time diminish.

Last offseason was about players finding their roles on the team. This year, it’s about strengthening those positions.

“We’re not getting the question about how do you replace this or how do you replace that,” sophomore Kamiah Smalls said. “The biggest thing for us this offseason is being focused on who we are as opposed to trying to find who we are. Without Precious, we lost a big piece of the offensive puzzle and last season, we didn’t come out on top, but you saw what we were capable of doing.

“This offseason, that’s what we’re focusing on, getting everyone to their best and just being who they are as opposed to trying to find our rhythm.”

It was often overlooked just how young JMU was this past season because of how many minutes those sophomores played as freshmen. Smalls was the 2016-17 CAA Rookie of the Year and Kayla Cooper-Williams, who was a redshirt sophomore after missing the ‘16-‘17 season with a torn ACL, was the 2015-16 CAA Rookie of the Year.

Lexie Barrier was a key rotation player last season, too, and was named to the CAA all-rookie team. Even Kelly Koshuta — who coach Sean O’Regan said was really a freshman after redshirting last year as a transfer and barely playing as a true freshman at Virginia Tech — did not look like a sophomore most nights on the court.

Yet, there were moments when the Dukes looked as inexperienced as they truly were, giving them a foundation to build on this offseason.

“I don’t think people realize how young we are because we express so much maturity despite being so young,” junior Logan Reynolds said. “The only way is up. The only way they’re going to get better is they’re going to work hard and they’re going to do what they need to do to better themselves and now they’re officially upperclassmen for next year, so that will be fun to watch.”

Half of JMU’s roster will be juniors next season, a class that is on track to lead the school as one of the greatest ever if it continues on the upward trajectory. All three of JMU’s all-conference picks last season were sophomores — Barrier, Koshuta and Smalls — as well as Cooper-Williams, who is always a contender for the all-CAA defensive team. That quartet is joined by Debra Ferguson, who missed last year with a knee injury, Devon Merritt and Jackie Benitez, who sat out last season after transferring from Siena.

The Class of 2020 is the focal point of JMU’s immediate future, and the potential contained in those seven players is intriguing.



“With such a young team, there’s much to learn and there’s a lot of growth that needs to happen, but there’s so much potential in each of them,” senior Tasia Butler said. “That class is going to do extraordinary things for us and for this program just because of what they’ve done already. You can see that it’s going to grow and become something even better. The history that this program has with developing great players, I just know that they’re capable of anything they put their mind to.”

The challenge is once again for O’Regan to find adequate playing time for all of his players, a task that is complicated by Benitez being added into the mix. The second-year coach did a good job at balancing minutes last season, keeping everyone under 32 minutes per game on average, but there are only 200 minutes to dole out each contest.

Benitez complicates matters because of the potential that she demonstrated in two years at Siena. She could easily step in and average 20 points per game, but O’Regan said the key is Benitez needs to also be able to fit in seamlessly within a dynamic that includes an offensive dynamo in Koshuta and a hard-thrashing driver like Smalls.

“I’m excited to do it because I don’t know exactly how it’s going to work,” O’Regan said. “I don’t want anybody to assume they’re good like they’ve got their spot. I’ve got Jackie, who I have high hopes for, ... I’m going to find a way to get her on the floor and I don’t know exactly how that’s going to be — is it coming off the bench? Is it starting?

“But she has to learn, I don’t want her to take 23 shots per game, she’s got to feed Kelly, she’s got to get it back to Kamiah and she’s got to get it to Lexie. There’s a give and take there where we’ve got to welcome her in and she’s got to be able to fit in but be that potential star we think she can be.”

There is one more substantial difference between the past two seasons in O’Regan’s mind.

He said in his first season, there was a belief that if everything went right for the Dukes, they could compete with and beat anyone in the country. On the contrary, if things didn’t go well then JMU might drop a game to an inferior team.

This past season, he said, the Dukes could likely beat an inferior team on their worst days, but would struggle to compete with the upper echelon in the nation on their best days.

That, O’Regan said, is the ultimate challenge for the next two years that he has this sophomore class — to walk into any gym at any given day and feel like they’re the best team.

“Last year we had a much higher ceiling ... but we had a much lower floor,” O’Regan said. “This year, we didn’t have that next-level ceiling and in my estimation our ceiling and our floor were much closer together.

“I want the floor to stay right there and hopefully raise, but our ceiling has to go up at least two more levels to do what we want to do.”