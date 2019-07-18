HARRISONBURG — College coaches like James Madison’s Marlin Ikenberry pay attention.

If you thought once players arrived in the Valley Baseball League — or any other collegiate summer league for that matter — that they were only in the hands of their summer coaches or free to put as much or as little effort into June, July and early August as they saw fit, you’d be wrong.

“We’re all involved with it on a daily basis,” Ikenberry said. “We get the box scores sent to us via email every morning. If one of our guys is struggling or we see something we don’t like, we put a phone call into them and see what’s going on. It’s more direct one-on-one than it is as a group, though.”

Perhaps Ikenberry’s attentiveness is why so many of his Madison players are putting together summers that should provide momentum — especially after the program reached the Colonial Athletic Association tournament this past May for the first time since 2016 — for the Dukes going into their fall season.

In the Valley Baseball League for the Harrisonburg Turks, JMU catcher Harry Brown entered Thursday hitting .262 with nine of his 17 hits going for extra bases while shortstop Nick Zona has 22 hits and nine steals. Pitcher Liam McDonnell threw a seven-inning complete-game shutout in the Turks’ win this past Saturday over Covington and has a 3.37 ERA over 16 innings.

Infielders Tre Dabney and Carson Bell were both VBL All-Star Game selections representing Front Royal. Bell has 28 hits and Dabney has four doubles, two triples and two homers.

“We give them a plan for the summer,” Ikenberry said. “So they know exactly what we want them to work on in summer ball and it’s part of the process.

“And when you play a 56- to 60-game college season and then go out and play another 40- to 50-game schedule during the summer, if you look at that, it’s only 100 games. But if you want to make it to the big leagues, you’ve got to play 162 games, so you’re already down 60, 70 games before it even starts. So we always tell our guys to go out and play summer ball, get another 100 at-bats or 30 innings or whatever is really important in the development process. It’s like building stairs. There’s a first one, a second one and they keep building up their skills.”

Ikenberry said he’s noticed a push from his pitchers, too.

“They’re all guys we’re expecting to fill roles for us after we lost three guys in the draft who aren’t coming back,” Ikenberry said. “You need those guys and it makes them hungry because they realize that there are holes needed to be filled in our pitching staff.”

In last month’s MLB Draft, former JMU pitchers Nick Robertson (Los Angeles Dodgers), Shelton Perkins (Baltimore Orioles), Dan Goggin (New York Mets) and Kevin Kelly (Cleveland Indians) were picked. Robertson, Perkins and Kelly all could have come back next year for their senior seasons, so the Dukes are losing their Friday starter in Kelly, closer in Robertson and key reliever in Perkins.

For Staunton in the VBL, both Liam Grubbs and Justin Showalter are beginning to make their cases for expanded roles with JMU. The same goes for Michael Bechtold and Anthony Piccolino, who are with the Bethesda Big Train of the Cal Ripken Collegiate Summer League.

Grubbs is 2-2 with a 3.91 ERA and 30 strikeouts over 20 2/3 innings while Showalter, a Turner Ashby graduate, represented the VBL on the team it sent to the Southeast Prospect Collegiate Showcase in North Carolina. Bechtold is 3-0 and Piccolino has a 2.40 ERA and 20 punch outs over 15 innings.

Also in the Ripken League, outfielder DaVonn Griffin might be boasting the best summer of any JMU player while hitting .321 for the Silver Spring Thunderbolts.

“We want them to grow and learn, and that’s probably the best part of getting back in the fall,” Ikenberry said. “We see how much more developed they are and not only as a baseball player, but maturity wise. Having that sophomore group that just finished their freshman campaign, I like to watch them come back and then those juniors who are getting ready for their senior year and see how they’ve grown. That’s the biggest part of summer baseball. It’s getting them out of the comfort zone, going out and playing good competition and getting around other good coaches and players.”

JMU has one player, pitcher Nick Stewart, in the Cape Cod League, which is considered the best of all the summer leagues. Stewart, pitching for the Harwich Mariners, is 1-1 with two saves along with a 5.60 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 17 2/3 innings.