They had won three of their last four games and two of their last three series.

James Madison baseball was just beginning to turn a corner, according to skipper Marlin Ikenberry, when its season – like all spring sports campaigns around the country – was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

“Our guys were at the point where they could look and say ‘We’re 10-6, but we haven’t hit full pace yet,’” Ikenberry said. “And that was the sense of urgency with our guys. They knew we were playing good baseball and that we had a chance to be special.”

The Dukes had knocked off Big Ten foe Maryland, 4-2, in a non-conference road contest on March 11 – the same day the NBA suspended its season and the same day the Ivy League became the first Division I conference to cancel all spring sports for the rest of the year. The Colonial Athletic Association suspended its spring seasons the next day and canceled everything the day after that.

“That day I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Ikenberry said. “And just the timing of it was very quick, so I knew it was very concerning and obviously it’s something bigger than a college baseball season. So I reiterated that to our guys and said, ‘This is about our health and you’ve got to make sacrifices like this and we’re going to do it.’ I felt very good about where our guys were at, but at the same time it’s a devastating moment because some seniors are graduating and they love the game.”

The 2020 Dukes featured a lineup of mostly returning position players from the previous season and a lesser experienced pitching staff with plenty of upsides. Ikenberry said the Dukes’ pitchers were just learning to figure out their roles.

Junior Justin Showalter, a Turner Ashby product, was flourishing in his new job as a weekend starter. He was 4-0 with a 0.67 ERA while leading the CAA in wins and opposing batting average (.144) after his career began in the bullpen as a freshman and continued in 2019 as a mid-week starter.

“I thought Justin Showalter was doing an outstanding job and I thought he was pitching awesome,” Ikenberry said. “But I also thought some of the other guys were pitching well and starting to make their strides.”

Ikenberry acknowledged the development of junior reliever Grayson Jones, who had earned two wins while yielding only one earned run over nine innings. Senior reliever Brett Ayer dominated in his last three outings, too, recording 14 strikeouts over eight innings without giving up any runs to prove why he belonged on the National College Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award watch list.

The same positive evolution was happening for his hitters, also, Ikenberry said.

While freshman outfielder/pitcher Chase DeLauter, sophomore first baseman/designated hitter Kyle Novak and sophomore shortstop Nick Zona were all batting .317 or better, others like senior catcher Kyle Hayes and sophomore third baseman Josh Jones were showing signs that the best was yet to come for their seasons. Jones, who was hitting just .167, homered against Maryland and Hayes, who was injured to begin the year, was 2-for-2 against the Terps and had homered twice in the three-game series on the final weekend of the season at High Point.

“Jones, who hit the home run against Maryland, and [senior first baseman] Brady Harju they weren’t swinging it well early in the season,” Ikenberry said, “but then you started to see them turn the corner and we knew if we got those guys going, it’d get a lot of guys going and this team had a chance to do some serious damage and be a solid club.

“But you kind of saw it because we had serious depth and that was the neat thing.”

Sophomore outfielder Trevon Dabney, a third-team All-CAA choice and All-CAA rookie team selection in 2019, had only played in six games since Ikenberry wasn’t going to rush Dabney back from an injury he suffered last year.

Ikenberry said Dabney’s return to the everyday lineup would’ve given the Dukes flexibility and options from top to bottom.

The 10-6 start provided Ikenberry and his club reasons for optimism. They still hadn’t yet started CAA play and had non-conference games against ACC opponents Virginia, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh remaining. But until the stoppage in action the fifth-year Dukes coach was hopeful for what the rest of the season would bring.

JMU was seeking its second straight appearance in the CAA tournament, and perhaps, maybe more.

“It’s one of those unfortunate situations where we’ll just never know,” he said.