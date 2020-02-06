Marlin Ikenberry likes to divide it into three.

“You have your fall season, your spring season and your summer season,” the fifth-year James Madison skipper said, “and our goal is to have all of our position players play three seasons in a calendar year. And most of the guys we have back have done that at some point, so that’s the neat thing.”

The summer provides players additional game experience away from JMU in an organization like the Valley Baseball League, and the fall is for player development back on campus in Harrisonburg. But spring is for competing and trying to win for the Dukes.

JMU opens its new campaign on Feb. 14 with the start of a three-game series at No. 16 N.C. State.

“We return every single position player,” he said. “I’m very excited. I can’t wait. We’re older and we’re battle tested, at least position-player wise.”

And that’s why the Dukes have started their practices in preparation for the season-opening set in Raleigh, N.C., so eagerly.

JMU was picked to finish sixth in the Colonial Athletic Association in the league’s preseason poll released on Wednesday.

“There’s a lot of energy right now,” junior pitcher Justin Showalter, a Turner Ashby product, said. “Everyone seems to be excited, anxious to get out there and work toward what we’ve been working on and start playing some games to see the results.”

Last year, for the first time in three years JMU qualified for the CAA tournament on the heels of a 31-24 overall regular-season record and an 11-13 mark in the conference. The highlight of the 2019 season came when the Dukes took two of three on the road from national power Cal State Fullerton.