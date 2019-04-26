HARRISONBURG — No one would’ve blamed Ishmael Hyman if he decided to move on from football.

Before inking a free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, the former James Madison wide receiver had to his name only an unsuccessful tryout with the Tennessee Titans last spring during their rookie camp and a stint with the now-defunct Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football, a startup league that folded after just eight games.

“I knew I could play in the NFL,” Hyman said Friday. “I knew it since I was a little kid. It’s been my dream and I’m not one to give up, so there was no way I was going to give up. I can’t see myself doing anything else besides this.”

When the AAF ceased operations earlier this month, Hyman didn’t waste any time sulking. He said he moved from Orlando to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to train at FitSpeed — the same gym he drilled at prior to his JMU pro day last year.

“I was down there for two weeks,” Hyman said. “And while I was down there I got the call from the Browns that I was invited to minicamp, so that’s how it played out.”

And when welcomed to Cleveland for a tryout during its minicamp earlier this week, he excelled and earned a three-year contract from the club.

Hyman said it worked in his favor that former Apollos quarterback Garrett Gilbert had signed with Cleveland earlier this month and was throwing passes to Hyman throughout the practices. The two had gained chemistry together during their time in the AAF.

For Orlando, Hyman played in five games and snagged four catches for 60 yards.

During his 48 games at Madison, the Manalapan, N.J., native caught 72 passes for 1,061 yards and 11 touchdowns and was part of JMU’s 2016 national championship team.

“I had a feeling,” Hyman said of what he thought his chances were to earn a contract offer from Cleveland. “I was doing real good in practice and everything, and the coaches were liking me; but you never know with that stuff. So I was still surprised even though I had a feeling because for all this work I’ve put in, it’s been a long time.

“Last year, I didn’t have anything after the draft and it’s been a year, but I finally got the opportunity to sign.”

The 6-foot pass-catcher said he’s improved over the past 12 months and has added about 12 pounds since leaving JMU.

“I’m a lot better and I mean that in the most humble way,” Hyman said. “I definitely got stronger. I’ve gotten faster. I run my routes better and my hands have gotten better. I’ve gotten smarter with concepts and coverages, and I just play faster.

“I’m more confident. I was always good, but I’m more confident now.”

With Orlando, Hyman and former Dukes defensive end Andrew Ankrah played for Steve Spurrier, who coached the Apollos. Ankrah signed a contract with the Washington Redskins a few days after the AAF shutdown.

“When it happened and they came in the locker room and told us what had happened,” Hyman said, “Me and Andrew just looked at each other and were like, ‘Man, that’s crazy. How is this going to happen?’

“But me and him, we used to pray together there, so we knew everything was going to be taken care of, so even though that happened we thought we were going to get a shot because we had film and everything.”

By signing with Cleveland, Hyman joins a group of wide receivers that feature Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins.

Hyman said he’ll do whatever he can to help the Browns and whatever Cleveland coach Freddie Kitchens or offensive coordinator Todd Monken ask of him.

“Whether it’s special teams or offense, I’m just ready to make the most of this opportunity,” Hyman said.

The JMU alum added he appreciated Cleveland signed him prior to the start of the NFL Draft, which began Thursday night. The Browns didn’t have a first-round selection, but have eight picks from rounds two through seven.

“That says something,” Hyman said. “Because they could have easily just passed on me and drafted somebody. And they’ve got a stacked receiver room right now, so I know I did something right to get this opportunity. I’ve got to keep showing them they made the right choice by signing me.”