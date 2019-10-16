HARRISONBURG – Ishmael Hyman is headed back to Tampa Bay.

The former James Madison wide receiver capped an eventful Tuesday by resigning with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he told the Daily News-Record.

He was released by the Bucs last week, but became one of three former Dukes to be drafted into the XFL on Tuesday before Tampa Bay inked him again. Hyman was on the francise’s practice squad from Sept. 24 through Oct. 7.

The XFL’s St. Louis BattleHawks selected Hyman in the eighth round of the skill-player phase of its draft and added former JMU defensive end Andrew Ankrah in the third round of the defensive-front phase.

Former Dukes wide receiver and punt returner Rashard Davis went first overall in the skill-player phase to the D.C. Defenders.

Ankrah was the 2017 Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year and Davis was the 2016 CAA Special Teams Player of the Year. All three players helped JMU win the 2016 FCS national championship.

Davis spent time previously in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs while Hyman was in training camp with the Cleveland Browns and Ankrah was in training camp with the Washington Redskins this past summer.