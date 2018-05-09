HARRISONBURG — Ishmael Hyman tried to stay positive.

The wide receiver had a strong showing at James Madison’s pro day in March and talked to a few scouts that morning, but hadn’t heard from any of them or their teams when the last day of the NFL Draft rolled around.

His JMU teammates were granted their shots as Aaron Stinnie and Raven Greene inked free-agent contracts with Tennessee and Green Bay, respectively. Four others earned tryout opportunities.

There was nothing for Hyman until Tuesday — 10 days after the completion of the draft and a few days after Greene completed rookie camp drills with the Packers.

Hyman said the Titans have given him a tryout at their rookie mini-camp later this week. He leaves for Nashville on Thursday.

“You can’t take it for granted,” Hyman said. “Nothing is given at all, but I was like, ‘Man, there’s got to be some team out here,’ and I guess there was.

“I prayed on it and everything worked out. Now I got to do my part.”

Hyman said the wait felt long, but continuing to work out and speaking with former teammates helped him cope.

“I just believed that I would get a call,” Hyman said. “I remembered Khalid [Abdullah] last year. It was the same situation. His call took way longer, and Rashard [Davis], too.”

Abdullah waited a week after the draft before earning tryouts with the San Francisco 49ers and the New York Giants. The Giants eventually signed the former JMU running back to an undrafted free-agent deal.

Davis initially landed mini-camp tryouts with Chicago and the New York Jets, but neither team signed him so he had to wait until the summer to sign a contract. The Philadelphia Eagles gave the punt returner/wide receiver one early into training camp.

Hyman said both Abdullah and Davis reached out to him over the last week and a half.

“A lot of my teammates did,” Hyman said. “My older teammates, teammates on the team now. They all did because they know how hard I work. It was good to have them and my parents on my side.”

When the Titans start drills, Hyman has to show the same speed and clean route running he did during the pro day, he said. Hyman ran his 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds.

Hyman made 72 catches for 1,061 yards and 11 touchdowns during his Madison career.

“I was definitely surprised that it took this long,” Hyman said. “But, honestly, I don’t even care that it did at this point. I’m just so happy. I’ve got an opportunity to live out my dream.”

He’ll get to do that with some of those JMU teammates that offered him words of encouragement while he waited for his chance. Stinnie, defensive end Andrew Ankrah (tryout) and safety Jordan Brown (tryout) will be there as well.

“It’s a little JMU reunion,” Hyman said. “We’re going to show ‘em how we get down. Everyone disrespects JMU and I don’t know why.

“It’s crazy how none of them got drafted. Andrew is the defensive player of the year in the [Colonial Athletic Association] and was up for the FCS award and he didn’t get drafted. So, I don’t know, but we’re all going to go out there and do our best and show them how we do it at JMU.”