Unexpected familiarity is one reason Ishmael Hyman said he believes the next stop in his pro football career could be a success.

Hyman, a James Madison product, signed a futures contract with the Carolina Panthers this past January.

“There were no coaches there yet when I first signed,” the wide receiver said, “but I had just followed my gut and my heart to sign there, and then Matt Rhule gets hired and I know him already.”

Prior to landing the head-coaching gig with Carolina, Rhule held the same job at Baylor and before that at Temple. Hyman, a New Jersey native and former Rivals.com three-star prospect who attended St. John Vianney High School, said Rhule pitched him on Temple and that one of Rhule’s current assistants in Carolina, wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson, a former Northern Illinois assistant, tried to recruit Hyman to play for the Huskies.

Of course, Hyman opted to play for Charlie Weis at Kansas and then transferred to play for the Dukes one year later. But Hyman said he always liked Rhule and Jackson. Hyman had friends that went to Temple to play for Rhule.

“There are already good connections in that building for me,” Hyman said, “so that’s something to my advantage.”

Now, Hyman isn’t naïve. He’s been on enough teams – just in the last 13 months he suited up for the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, was with the Cleveland Browns during training camp and played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the regular season – to know nothing is guaranteed just because he has a previous relationship with the coaching staff.

But the 6-foot pass catcher said he’s learned something from and improved with every experience in the game he’s earned. Hyman hauled in his first NFL catch as a member of the Bucs in a win at Detroit this past December, and a week later he made a 31-yard reception against Houston.

During his career at JMU, Hyman recorded 72 catches for 1,061 yards and 11 touchdowns, helping the Dukes in their 2016 FCS national championship winning campaign and returning to the title game the next season.

“When I was in Cleveland, I was there for the whole offseason training and [training] camp, and I got to learn from some great receivers I used to look up to,” Hyman said. “I still look up to ‘em, Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham, so that was a great start for my career because I got to dissect their brains, see how they went about their business and how they were professionals.

“And then I went to Tampa and was able to learn from Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Seeing those guys and how they led the league this year, because they were like the best duo, it’s all preparing me for me to do what I can do.”

While in Tampa Bay, he played with three other JMU football alums. Veteran offensive linemen Earl Watford and Josh Wells, and Hyman’s former teammate with the Dukes, offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie were all on the Bucs’ roster. And according to Hyman, he said he and Stinnie were able to chat with Watford and Wells about their respective NFL careers. Watford was drafted in 2013 and has played for five different clubs while Wells has played five seasons, the first four coming in Jacksonville after initially signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out.

Hyman said he’s already started studying Carolina’s playbook – those NFL clubs with new coaches were allowed to send their playbooks to players on their roster last week. No NFL team facilities are open due to the coronavirus.

He said it’s on him to be ready to contribute on offense and play on all of the Panthers’ special teams - whenever Carolina reconvenes - in order for the coaching staff and front office to keep him on the team. Hyman is currently living in Tampa, and working out alongside fellow two former Dukes, Stinnie and Green Bay Packers safety Raven Greene, to stay in shape.

“I just got to come in prepared and be ready to do whatever,” Hyman said. “I just got to show them I am willing to do whatever it takes to be part of the roster and help them win.”