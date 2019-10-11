HARRISONBURG — Prompting change is never easy.

But it’s what Villanova coach Mark Ferrante said spurred the bounce back for the No. 5 Wildcats, who have already won more games this season than they did in the each of the previous two entering Saturday’s showdown with No. 2 James Madison at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“I think the first thing is recognizing it, talking about it and getting it out in front of everybody,” Ferrante said. “Because no matter what in all the years I’ve been coaching, each team year to year is going to be different.”

The third-year coach, who spent 30 seasons as an assistant under former longtime Villanova coach Andy Talley before being promoted, adapted in order for his program to do the same.

Villanova is the lone squad across all of FCS with a 6-0 record, and winning the six straight contests to open the campaign marks the first time it has been done at the school since 2003.

“I think he’s given the reins more to the team,” Wildcats senior linebacker Drew Wiley said, “and with certain things that go on. I feel like before it was whatever he says goes, but now it’s more a democracy instead of a dictatorship.

“Coach Ferrante has done a great job.”

Ferrante said the primary issues him and his staff, which features new offensive coordinator Chris Boden and first-year defensive coordinator Ola Adams, addressed with their roster was cohesion.

Back-to-back 5-6 finishes had the Wildcats near the bottom of the Colonial Athletic Association standings instead of competing for the postseason like they had done regularly under Talley.

“There were some things we talked about with the team in the offseason that everyone felt needed improving,” Ferrante said, “and one of the things was communication between coaches to players, players to players and players to coaches, so it’s just been that coming together. And they’ve done a phenomenal job embracing that and taking it upon themselves to do that.”

Ferrante said the process began in the spring with Villanova coaches and players standing individually in front of the whole team to share stories and details from their own lives that perhaps no one else in the locker room might have known otherwise. From there, players organized cookouts throughout the summer and began to bond, which translated to togetherness on football field when training camp started.

And in August, the Wildcats’ new coordinators put their own spin on established schemes and systems Ferrante already had in place. Campbell transfer quarterback Daniel Smith won the starting the job and by the time VU hit halftime of its season opener at Colgate in Week 0, the Wildcats had a 27-0 lead.

“When we were up, I felt like a special aura with this team,” Wiley, who has 30 tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception this season, said, “and every week it gets stronger and stronger as we keep winning. We get closer together and we get more formidable as a unit.”

Blowout victories became a normality, thrashing Lehigh and dominating Bucknell before opening league play with a 52-45 overtime win at Towson and a decisive 33-17 triumph over defending CAA champion Maine.

Smith accounted for six touchdowns in the win at Towson, out-dueling reigning CAA Offensive Player of the Year and Tigers quarterback Tom Flacco. For the season, Smith has thrown 17 touchdowns compared to only three interceptions to go along with six rushing scores.

Ferrante said Smith has stabilized the offense after former starting signal-caller Zach Bednarczyk couldn’t stay healthy – just like other significant contributors of the last two years for the Wildcats.

“It’s his first year with us, but it’s not his first year starting collegiate football at the FCS level,” Ferrante said of Smith. “So he was down there at Campbell lining up against Coastal [Carolina] and some of those teams that they play.

“But he didn’t come in here like a freshman would, wide-eyed and awestruck. He came in here, has done a great job and has been a great teammate. He didn’t come in here cocky or confident, he just competed and has a real good maturity about him. He’s been playing at a consistent level.”

Villanova landed Smith this offseason after he decided to transfer and a scholarship opened up in late May, but the Wildcats first knew of Smith when he was a standout at Tuscarora High School in Leesburg.

It was Adams, who recruited Smith initially, and now Adams is making the same impact on the defense that Smith is making for the offense, according to Wiley.

Villanova’s three defensive touchdowns through six games this season are tied for the most in all of the subdivision. Cornerback Jaquan Amos returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

“Coach Adams was the special teams coordinator last year as well as being the [defensive backs] coach,” Wiley said. “And so he’s always had a lot of respect from players on the team and to see him move into the position that he’s in now, I think everyone is happy to see that and it’s showing on the field. We really support him and he supports us. It’s a good back and forth that we have with him.”

As for Ferrante, who after last year understood Villanova football needed change, even he said he couldn’t have predicted those decisions to work this well, this quickly.

“Would have I anticipated this? I’d be lying if I said yes,” Ferrante said. “But excited we are here [at 6-0] to say the least and happy with the progress our team has made and excited about our new staff moving forward as well.”

Wiley added: “I just hope we can keep it rolling. These past years have been pretty rough going 5-6, and it’s not just going 5-6, but a lot of guys in my class have gotten injured and right now we’re pretty healthy and we’re winning, so nothing more you can ask for than that.”