There’s no game this weekend for James Madison with the team on its well-earned bye.

But that doesn’t mean the Dukes won’t pay attention to the opening round of the FCS playoffs.

Second-seeded JMU hosts the Holy Cross-Monmouth winner in the second round on Dec. 7 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg. The Crusaders and Hawks play their first-round contest Saturday at noon at Kessler Stadium in West Long Branch, N.J.

“I’ll probably watch the game live,” Dukes senior defensive end Ron’Dell Carter said. “I want to see what I’ll be working against, and I don’t want my first eyes on them to be when we walk in on Monday for meetings. I don’t want that to be my first time looking at them, so I’ll look at them on Saturday when they play.”

Of course Carter, first-year JMU coach Curt Cignetti and the rest of the squad have already started studying up on both Monmouth (10-2), the Big South champion, and Holy Cross (7-5), the Patriot League winner.

Monmouth’s Kevin Callahan, who is in his 27th season at the helm of the Hawks as the only coach in the history of the program, was named Big South Coach of the Year earlier this week.

The Hawks’ regular season was highlighted by an overtime win over Albany in non-conference action and then a 45-21 thumping of Kennesaw State in league play when the Owls were ranked No. 5 in the STATS FCS Top 25.

“Monmouth has won eight in a row by a 41 to 17 margin,” Cignetti said. “They’re a senior team. Quarterback was the preseason player of the year in the conference. Their only two losses are to Western Michigan and Montana, so they’re a really good football team, as is Holy Cross.”