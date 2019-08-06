HARRISONBURG — This is Rashad Robinson’s fifth training camp at James Madison.

And for as much as he’s already done in his career — earned All-American honors in 2017, won a national championship the year before — he couldn’t worry about what he’s concerned with accomplishing currently.

“I’m just trying to be as big of a technician as I can now when it comes to my technique and what we do as a defense,” the Dukes senior cornerback said.

Earlier in his career, he was too young and hadn’t experienced the games, practices and plays he eventually would.

“I was just thinking about guarding the receiver, learning the defense and doing my job,” Robinson admitted about his first few seasons at Madison as he grinned after practice on Monday.

But this time around, Robinson is seasoned enough to pinpoint precisely all he needs to do to be ready for when JMU kicks off its season and his senior year begins on Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Robinson knows how three weeks of camp is structured and what it takes to get through it — even under a different head coach and a new position coach. His first was with ex-coach Everett Withers in 2015 and the past three were with former coach Mike Houston.

“You can always find something you need to get better at, especially me,” Robinson said. “Because I know I have little things down to the smallest detail that I try to work on.”

Robinson said he understands new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman’s system and everything first-year coach Curt Cignetti expects from his players, which enables the time and energy to refine his skill set to its fullest potential instead of trying to navigate the big-picture basics.