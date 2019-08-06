How Robinson Makes The Most Of Camp
HARRISONBURG — This is Rashad Robinson’s fifth training camp at James Madison.
And for as much as he’s already done in his career — earned All-American honors in 2017, won a national championship the year before — he couldn’t worry about what he’s concerned with accomplishing currently.
“I’m just trying to be as big of a technician as I can now when it comes to my technique and what we do as a defense,” the Dukes senior cornerback said.
Earlier in his career, he was too young and hadn’t experienced the games, practices and plays he eventually would.
“I was just thinking about guarding the receiver, learning the defense and doing my job,” Robinson admitted about his first few seasons at Madison as he grinned after practice on Monday.
But this time around, Robinson is seasoned enough to pinpoint precisely all he needs to do to be ready for when JMU kicks off its season and his senior year begins on Aug. 31 at West Virginia. Robinson knows how three weeks of camp is structured and what it takes to get through it — even under a different head coach and a new position coach. His first was with ex-coach Everett Withers in 2015 and the past three were with former coach Mike Houston.
“You can always find something you need to get better at, especially me,” Robinson said. “Because I know I have little things down to the smallest detail that I try to work on.”
Robinson said he understands new defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman’s system and everything first-year coach Curt Cignetti expects from his players, which enables the time and energy to refine his skill set to its fullest potential instead of trying to navigate the big-picture basics.
JMU CB Rashad Robinson says the Dukes have brought energy through the early part of camp. pic.twitter.com/XjHnBxkK6n— Greg Madia (@Madia_DNRSports) August 5, 2019
“Like going into my freshman year, sophomore year and even my junior year,” Robinson said, “I didn’t think that my eyes or my feet would be so important in press technique.
“If your eyes are bad, then your whole body is going to be bad. Your body goes the way your eyes go, so if my eyes get high, I’m going to miss and get beat for a touchdown, eventually. If my eyes are good, then my feet are good and my hands are good. It’s a trickle-down effect, so I just try to be the biggest technician in what we do because, for the opposition, all it takes is one wrong move and then you’re giving up a touchdown.”
Cignetti said: “Nobody is too good to improve. And you either get better or you get worse every single day.”
Robinson is playing the boundary cornerback spot for Madison, and Hetherman said he’s going to rely on Robinson this season.
“We’ll continue to push him there,” Hetherman said. “And we’ll try to get him in some good situations on the field, but we’re going to challenge him. He’s a guy we’re going to expect big things out of and we’re going to expect him to make those plays in big situations.”
In 38 career games, Robinson has tallied 103 total tackles, seven interceptions and 25 pass breakups.
“The whole body all ties together and like [cornerbacks coach Matt Birkett] says, ‘Your body wants to be a machine,’” Robinson said. “So if a small part of the machine goes wrong, then the machine won’t work. So that’s why I take the mindset I do into practice every day.”
Robinson said competition against the same receivers he’s competed against for the last four or five years forces him to better from one day to the next, too.
Typically throughout the team period or in one-on-ones when JMU matches its first-team defense against its first-team offense, Robinson is pitted against senior wide receiver Riley Stapleton.
“I probably know every move of his and he probably knows every move of mine,” Robinson said. “But it is mutual respect because he is one of the best receivers in the conference. I love going against him in every practice, but he’s getting me better and I’m trying to get him better.”
Cignetti said the most critical part for Robinson is staying healthy. Robinson missed all of last season with turf toe.
“When you press as much as we do, having a guy like that just makes the defense that much more effective,” Cignetti said. “He’s been on his game. He’s not Superman. Every once in a while we catch a pass on him, but not very often.”