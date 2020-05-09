Their schedules are usually rigid and leave little time free.

The last two months, though, have been anything but usual for James Madison football players.

“I never thought it would go this long,” Dukes senior defensive tackle Mike Greene said Friday, “having to be at home and train on your own and be away from all the teammates. You take it for granted. It’s tough being away from everybody every day, and you miss that you can’t be with them as much as possible.”

JMU was slated to begin spring practice on March 19, but it never happened due to the coronavirus. The school canceled in-person classes to move the rest of the semester online, and the NCAA and Colonial Athletic Association scrapped all spring sports including football practice.

So the Dukes swapped their normally busy months of March and April – when players typically tightrope from the weight room to class to the trainer’s room to position meetings to practice and study hall to lay a foundation for the expectedly long season to come – for life at home.

They had to adapt to online classes, which concluded with finals this past week, and to staying in shape without a state-of-the-art weight room to use and teammates to motivate them.

In 2019 under coach Curt Cignetti, JMU finished 14-2 overall and reached the national championship game. Greene, a Highland Springs product and third-team All-CAA choice this past season, said he and the Dukes have aspirations to get back to the title bout.

“It was just a feeling of uncertainty at first,” senior running back Percy Agyei-Obese, who rushed for 1,216 yards and 19 touchdowns last fall, said, “like you don’t know what’s going to happen every day moving forward. So at that point in time, the coaches were just trying to keep us in the loop with what was going to happen and keep us updated as much as possible.

“But now that we’ve transitioned to being at home and being online, they’ve been checking up on us and just making sure we’re on top of our stuff, working out and finishing our classes strong. And I’ve been checking in with my teammates and everyone has been taking this well. No one is panicking and no one is worried, because we know once we get back on the field it’ll be back to business.”

Senior right tackle Liam Fornadel, an All-American, said strength coach Brian Phillips sent various workout plans to the team, specifically, one for players who have access to weights and another for players who can’t get in a gym to lift.

“I’ve been doing my own workouts on a field,” Agyei-Obese, at home in Frederick, Md., said. “I haven’t been lifting, because I don’t have a weight room right now. Everything is closed and I have no weights at my house. I’ve been doing a lot of body-weight workouts to make up for that and I’ve been training on the field with my friends from other schools.”

Fifth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson, a Virginia Beach native, said he has former high school teammates who play in college – Florida State running back Khalan Laborn and Old Dominion wide receiver Jake Herslow – he can throw to in order to keep his arm ready.

Johnson was expecting to begin a quarterback battle had JMU been able to hold spring practice.

“A lot of guys in this area are in the same position and trying to work out,” Johnson said. “I’m doing the best I can, but I’m anxious to get back and throw to my receivers.”

Fornadel lives in Bergen County, N.J., the most coronavirus-stricken county in his home state with more than 15,000 cases and 1,200 deaths. He said it’s been tough to be as active as he’d like to be.

“They’re trying to keep people locked down and trying to slow [the virus] down,” Fornadel said. “But every once in a while, I’ll go to a field, and we have a little workout place and there are a couple of weights at my house, so I’ll use that to workout, but nothing too crazy.”

Greene said his mom bought a bench press right before the stay-at-home order began, so he and his brother, Malcolm Greene, a Clemson signee, have pushed each other to stay fit.

“So it was like the perfect purchase right before quarantine,” Mike Greene said. “And working out with your brother is all about that competitive drive with everything you want to do. You want to do it as fast as you want to do it and as clean as you want to do it and it makes you better every time.”

The four Dukes said the team begins regular full-squad and position meetings over Zoom this coming week to prepare for whenever they are allowed to return to campus and begin working out ahead of this coming season.

Fornadel said the offensive linemen have had their own meetings over Zoom already and used it to watch film together.

They all said they’re eager to see their teammates and coaches, even if it’s only through a computer screen.

“I’m excited to see everyone’s faces again,” Agyei-Obese said. “And I feel like it’ll be a fun thing to have everyone on Zoom.”

The consensus from the four was that they’d like to return to campus as soon as they can, but understand health and safety come first.

Greene said ahead of the season opener, he’d prefer more time allocated to strength and conditioning than to training camp if the summer calendar is condensed.

“Football is just second nature to us,” Greene said. “We’ve got to get the fundamentals back, but strength and conditioning is really important when the season comes because you want to play for as long as you can.”

Johnson said the sooner the team reconvenes the better. But if players weren’t allowed to show up until August he thought the Dukes could handle only going through a training camp to be ready. Agyei-Obese said it doesn’t matter to him.

“Football is in my blood,” the running back said. “It’s go time for me once I get back on the field. I’ve been working out every day to stay in the football mindset and so my hips can stay loose and my hands are still good. So once we get that going, I’ll be ready to go. I’ve been telling Coach Cignetti that, too. Stay ready, so you don’t have to get ready.”