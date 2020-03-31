Even ahead of Monday’s vote, Loren LaPorte was on the same side of her expecting-to-graduate softball players to get a second chance and was eager to welcome them back to try again for their senior season.

“Oh my gosh, yes,” LaPorte, the James Madison coach, said without hesitation during an interview with the Daily News-Record last week. “I’ll figure it out.”

The softball Dukes listed five seniors – Cambry Arnold, Odicci Alexander, Kate Gordon, Madison Naujokas and Natalie Cutright – on their 2020 roster, and they’ll all be eligible to return next year after the Division I Council voted Monday to approve schools to grant spring-sport athletes an additional season of eligibility since this past campaign was cut short due to COVID-19. Financial aid rules were also adjusted in order for teams to carry more players on scholarship, making room for incoming recruits as well as those seniors who are planning to return.

Gordon was leading the country in hitting and had set the school’s all-time home run record before this season came to an abrupt halt while Alexander was the Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year last season and in 2018. The softball team has been ranked nationally the past few years and lacrosse won the NCAA crown in 2018.

“They’re some of the best players ever to play in the program,” LaPorte continued. “I wish they could stay forever, and this (program) is theirs. Yeah, I coach, but they’re the ones who put the blood, sweat, and tears into it and I would hate for them to end their careers like this. … But yeah, to have them back would absolutely be amazing.”

Now it’s the responsibility of schools across the country to navigate the financial challenges of providing more scholarships and the burden of all the costs associated with expanded rosters.

JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said he and his colleagues in the CAA for the past few weeks discussed dealing with those issues, having anticipated the vote would result in favor of giving spring athletes another year of eligibility.

“From the standpoint of the student-athletes, who didn’t have a chance to participate in the spring, it’s certainly the right decision,” Bourne said in a phone interview Tuesday. “And we’re going to do everything we can to help facilitate and make sure they get that opportunity next year.”

Bourne said a very rough estimate of a scholarship bill for those returning senior spring athletes would be close to $250,000 for JMU.