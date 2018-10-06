HARRISONBURG – James Madison will be without its starting tight end today against Elon.

Third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said sophomore Clayton Cheatham, “will miss a couple of weeks” with an injury.

Cheatham was seen pregame with a boot on his left foot. Through five games, Cheatham, a Hanover High School alum, has recorded five catches for 48 yards.

Slippery Rock transfer Dylan Stapleton and junior Mack Cullen are listed behind Cheatham on JMU’s depth chart. Stapleton had a touchdown catch in the Dukes’ win over William & Mary last month.