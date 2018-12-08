HARRISONBURG — Mike Houston laid out his reasons.

Houston, who was introduced earlier this week as coach at East Carolina following three successful seasons at James Madison, is bringing all but two staff members with him to Greenville, N.C.

“The thing is the way we built the staff, we do it together,” Houston said by phone Friday. “We win together. We lose together. Whatever it is, we do together and these guys have been extremely loyal to me.”

The Daily News-Record reported Thursday that running backs coach De’Rail Sims, wide receivers coach Drew Dudzik, inside receivers and tight ends coach Fontel Mines, defensive line coach Jeff Hanson, special teams coordinator Roy Tesh, strength coach John Williams and director of football operations Dale Steele would join Houston, defensive coordinator Bob Trott and offensive coordinator Donnie Kirkpatrick at East Carolina.

The moves by Trott and Kirkpatrick were reported Wednesday.

East Carolina announced the hiring of each assistant on Friday.

Houston said he took almost all of his JMU coaches to ECU partly as a reward to them for their hard work during their time in Harrisonburg.

Dudzik, Hanson, Kirkpatrick, Sims, Steele, Trott and Williams were hired as part of Houston’s first staff at JMU and helped Houston compile a 37-6 record, capture back-to-back Colonial Athletic Association crowns, appear in consecutive FCS national titles game and win it all in 2016.

Mines also served as the Dukes’ recruiting coordinator and Tesh had previous stops with Houston at Brevard College, Lenoir-Rhyne and The Citadel.

“They do things the right way,” Houston said. “They know how we’re going to operate. I know how they’re going to treat the kids. I know they know the expectations, so I know how they’re going to work together.

“It’s just one of those things where you try to give yourself the best opportunity to be successful, and the best opportunity to be successful is to surround yourself with guys that do things the way you want it done, so that’s the reason.”

The first-year Pirates coach also said he believes the cohesion between him and his assistants and the assistants with each other will help him turnaround East Carolina.

ECU finished 3-9 in each of the past three seasons and hasn’t been to a bowl game since appearing in the Birmingham Bowl after the 2014 season.

“I do think in time,” Houston said of ECU returning to a bowl game. “The thing you’ve got to do is you’ve got to get the culture right and they’ll be able to do that.

“We had a great team meeting on Thursday with the staff and the players and it’s one of those things where when the kids get back in January, we’ll hit the ground running.”

Kirkpatrick, Shankweiler and Steele all had earlier stints in their careers at East Carolina. Houston, Kirkpatrick, Trott, Tesh and Williams are all North Carolina natives.

Houston said he also wanted to be able to bring the majority of his staff to their home state.

“You surround yourself with guys that you know have a comfort level with,” Houston said. “With my strong ties to the state of North Carolina, it’s one of the reasons the guys were [at JMU].

“And then it only makes sense because of the recruiting aspect that these guys have strong relationships with the high school coaches down here.”