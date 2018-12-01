HAMILTON, N.Y. – Following James Madison’s 23-20 loss at Colgate on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs, third-year Dukes coach Mike Houston said he isn’t sure what’s next for him.

“I’m blessed to have been the head football coach at James Madison University this year,” Houston said. “I don’t know what my future holds.”

On Wednesday, Houston said he was offered and interested in the same job at Charlotte, but the 49ers rescinded their offer on Friday.

A source told the Daily News-Record on Thursday that East Carolina sped up the firing of former coach Scottie Montgomery in direct result of Houston’s offer from Charlotte becoming public in hopes of landing Houston.

Houston is 37-6 in three seasons at JMU and led the Dukes to their second national title in school history in 2016.

“I made a mistake with some people I associated with this week, obviously,” Houston said. “And me telling them I wasn't ready to do something, if that’s wrong, then I don’t know. But I have a great bunch of kids and I hate that college football has gotten to a point where this stuff happens during playoff time, but I’ve got a really good job and I’ve got great kids.”

Charlotte fired former coach Brad Lambert on Nov. 18. Lambert was the only coach in the program’s history and was 22-48 over six seasons at the school.

Montgomery spent three seasons leading the Pirates and finished with a 9-26 mark during that time. One of his losses came to Houston when FCS JMU knocked off FBS ECU, 34-14, in the 2017 season opener.

If Houston would depart JMU, he’d be leaving only one season into the 10-year contract extension he signed last year. That deal, which pays Houston $515,311 – with $390,111 base salary and $125,000 coming from private sources – annually runs through Jan. 31, 2028.

Houston, a North Carolina native, has $750,000 buyout if he leaves JMU for ECU prior to Jan. 31, 2020.